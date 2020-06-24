Windows 10 Start Menu Gets New Look

Microsoft has unveiled Windows 10's new look Start menu. The changes are largely cosmetic but could make it a little easier to use.

There's no official word yet on when the changes will take effect. Normally such a revamp would be noticed through the Microsoft Inside testing program, but in this case Microsoft has currently only shared images of the new look on its Facebook page. (Source: betanews.com)

Color Clashes Under Control

The main changes are to make the Start menu fit in better with the rest of the desktop. For example, the list of recently used apps (which appear on the very left of the menu) will no longer have colored backgrounds. There's also a minor tweak so that icons in this list appear directly next to the text of the app name rather than being blocked off.

The controversial Live Tiles, which display updated information from dedicated Windows 10 apps, are getting a similar overhaul. Those which are actually being used will now have a solid color that works with the user's overall choice of a light or dark theme for Windows.

Meanwhile those which are no longer active will switch to a translucent background rather than a solid block. The idea here is to draw the eye to the tiles that the user will actually want to see rather than the disabled tiles distracting them. (Source: techradar.com)

Live Tiles May Not Live Long

While that's a step forward, it seems odd that Microsoft isn't at least removing unused titles. Insiders have previously reported that Microsoft plans to drop Live tiles altogether either later this year or early next year, so it's odd to make a cosmetic change at this point.

The problem is that while the new look definitely appears to be an aesthetic improvement with a much cleaner and less jarring design, it seems many users dislike the Start menu from a functional perspective.

Whether it's people believing that the "classic" Windows Start menu worked better or simply not seeing any reason to change something people were familiar with, a market has emerged for a variety of third-party tools that aim to restore the traditional look and function of the Start menu.

What's Your Opinion?

Do these changes sound worth Microsoft's effort? Would you prefer more fundamental changes to what the Start menu does and how it works? Have you tried any "classic mode" tools?