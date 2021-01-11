Infopackets Reader Paulette J. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I recently switched from Firefox to Chrome based on your advice in a previous article. I am used to Chrome's interface, however, one thing that really irks me is the constant Chrome notification asking me to 'Sign into somesite.com with Google' near the top right of the screen. It goes on to read 'To create your account, Google will share your name, email address and profile picture with somesite.com'. I can reproduce this notification appearing by visiting Reddit.com. Frankly speaking, I don't want to share my information with every site I visit and I wish these Chrome sign into website notifications would go away. Do you have any idea how to fix it? "

My response:

After much research into this, it appears that the Chrome 'sign into website' notification is a permission / option that is part of owning a Google account, rather than Chrome itself.

How to Fix: Disable Chrome 'Sign into Website' Notification

Before I explain how to fix this behavior, let me explain how it occurs in the first place.

When Chrome is first installed, it will present a page asking you to sign into Chrome with your Google account. If you choose not to do that, you get the standard user experience with Chrome. However, once you sign into one of Google's services (such as Gmail), Chrome will automatically associate your gmail / Google account with the browser. You will know this is the case when the top right hand corner of Chrome shows a colored circle with your first initial - in my case, it's a purple "D". Your letter may be green or another color.

When Chrome is associated with a Google account, websites that are configured to allow automatic account creation associated with your Google account will now display the request 'Sign into somesite.com with Google' - exactly how Paulette is describing the issue.

To disable the Chrome 'Sign into Website' Notification, do the following:

Sign into Google My Account Permissions page via: https://myaccount.google.com/permissions

Scroll down a bit and look for the header that reads: Signing in with Google. Under that you will see a sub-heading that says 'Google Account sign-in prompts', and under that an option that reads: 'Allow Google to offer a faster way to sign in with your Google Account on supported third-party sites'. Click the slider to "off".

Visit a website like reddit.com and you should no longer have the prompt to sign into that website using your Google account.

This will setting will stick across devices that use Chrome, as long as you are signed into Chrome.

I hope that helps!

About the author: Dennis Faas

Dennis Faas is the owner and operator of Infopackets.com. With over 30 years of computing experience, Dennis' areas of expertise are a broad range and include PC hardware, Microsoft Windows, Linux, network administration, and virtualization. Dennis holds a Bachelors degree in Computer Science (1999) and has authored 6 books on the topics of MS Windows and PC Security. If you like the advice you received on this page, please up-vote / Like this page and share it with friends. For technical support inquiries, Dennis can be reached via Live chat online this site using the Zopim Chat service (currently located at the bottom left of the screen); optionally, you can contact Dennis through the website contact form.