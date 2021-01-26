You are hereHome › John Lister › Ransomware Gets Doubly Dangerous
Ransomware Gets Doubly Dangerous
Ransomware infections used to be about forcing victims to pay to regain access to their files. Now it appears more and more scammers are treating it as an exercise in blackmail.
A new cybersecurity report says 18 known ransomware gangs have switched their focus to threatening to publish stolen data unless the victim pays up. That's led to some businesses paying the ransom even though they had access to backups in order to restore their files.
Traditionally ransomware has been about file encryptions. Scammers get access to a victim's computer or network through malware, then the infection "locks" files so they are unreadable and inaccessible. They then tell the victim to pay a fee, usually in an untraceable "cryptocurrency" such as bitcoin, to regain access.
Health Data Exposed
That meant people who paid up usually fell into two categories: individuals who hadn't backed up their data, and businesses or public authorities for whom paying a fee worked out cheaper than the lost productivity and expenses of restoring data or even rebuilding a network.
A new report from Emsisoft suggests that at the start of 2020, only one criminal group using ransomware was known to regularly threaten to publish the compromised data rather than simply make it inaccessible. (Source: emsisoft.com)
By the end of the year, at least 17 other groups had made and followed through on such threats. The number of victims includes 1,300 businesses around the world and 58 public bodies from the US alone. The published data included health information, police records and information about children. (Source: zdnet.com)
Total Number Of Cases Unknown
That only covers direct victims and not those whose data was held by other organizations and exposed. Neither does it cover the unknown number of cases where a victim paid the extortion fee and the scammers kept their promise not to publish.
The apparent trend brings a mixed picture for the average person. The good news is that it seems this type of attack makes it less efficient to target individuals. The bad news is that it increases the risk of being an indirect victim if an organization that holds records about customers or citizens fails to pay a ransom and the data gets published.
What's Your Opinion?
Would you pay a fee rather than have data from your computer published online? Should a business or government organization pay the ransom and risk incentivising scammers to carry out more attacks? Or should organizations refuse to pay even if that risks customer data being exposed?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
I can help! Send me a message on the bottom left of the screen (using the Zopim Chat button), or click my picture to read more about how I can fix your computer over the Internet. Optionally you can read all about my credentials, here.
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
New Ransomware
First, any person or business that keeps information on any internet-connected computer and does NOT want that information being published, they need to encrypt that data themselves. Yes, that will make it more of a pain to get to when they need it, but consider the alternative.
Second, it would seem logical for everyone worried about this to contribute to a fund used to hire private police (mercenaries?) to hunt down these criminals and bring them to justice. The only reason they continue to do this is they continue to get away with it. Make it cost them. There will be less incentive for future criminals to do the same thing.
I think we should be able to sue OS and Browser makers!
I think we should be able to sue OS and Browser makers!
How long have we been listening to this
"Win 10 is a modern operating system that is secure?"
No it is not!
I has more holes in it than Swiss cheese!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!