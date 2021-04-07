Windows 10 21H1 Spring Update: Not Much to See

The upcoming twice-yearly "major" Windows 10 update looks like it lacks any major features. That could be good news for users who have come to fear such updates causing compatibility issues and software bugs.

The spring feature update, currently codenamed 21H1, is one of the two big updates delivered each year. This time round it's really not that big in terms of content or impact.

Arguably the best news is that the installation is not only optional but should be relatively quick and simple. That's because it's mainly an "enablement package" that simply activates code that's already been added to Windows in previous updates.

Not Much To See

The enablement package approach is possible because there's so little new. In effect, the update brings just three changes, all of which will affect only some users.

Windows Hello, which lets users login with facial recognition, is getting a minor tweak for cases where users have two compatible cameras, for example when plugging an external monitor with a camera into a laptop that has a webcam. The user can now set which is the default camera for facial recognition. (Source: neowin.net)

Windows Defender Application Guard, a tool for businesses to mitigate security risks while giving employees Internet access, is getting a few performance tweaks.

Windows Management Instrumentation, which allows IT administrators to manage their network, is getting some improvements for remote working set-ups.

And that's it.

Part of the light update is that many features for specific applications (such as the Start Menu and Notepad) are now being developed separately from the main Windows development and delivered through methods such as the Microsoft Store.

Windows 10X A Priority

Another reason is that the second major update of 2021, due in the fall, looks like it will be much bigger. It will have changes to the look of Windows and new settings menus for managing batteries and hard drives. (Source: bleepingcomputer.com)

A possible third reason is that Microsoft was expecting to put much of its attention this Spring into Windows 10 X, a new variant of Windows 10 that's specifically designed for foldable PCs that can switch between laptop and tablet modes. It's now not expected until later this year.

What's Your Opinion?

Are you disappointed at the lack of new features? Are you relieved there's not too much scope for things to go wrong? Should Microsoft have a regular update schedule or just enhance or improve Windows 10 as and when needed?