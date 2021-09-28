Some Windows 11 Users Must 'Sign' Disclaimer

Users who upgrade "incompatible" machines to Windows 11 may have to agree to a lengthy disclaimer. Microsoft warns PCs could suffer damage, which suggests it may be trying to head off lawsuits.

The disclaimer is further indication that users who don't meet the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 may still be able to install it. This would be through downloading and creating installation media such as a DVD or USB stick, rather than using Windows Update. (Source: neowin.net)

Verge's Sean Hollister was able to install a beta edition of Windows 11 despite his PC not meeting the system requirements. Specifically, his processor is not on the list of supported models, even though it is more powerful than several that are on the list. (Source: theverge.com)

Warranty Worthless

However, when installing the latest beta edition, Hollister was presented with a message reading:

"This PC doesn't meet the minimum system requirements for running Windows 11 - these requirements help ensure a more reliable and higher quality experience. Installing Windows 11 on this PC is not recommended and may result in compatibility issues. If you proceed with installing Windows 11, your PC will no longer be supported and won't be entitled to receive updates. Damages to your PC due to lack of compatibility aren't covered under the manufacturer warranty. By selecting Accept, you are acknowledging that you read and understand this statement."

The message raises many questions, most notably the reference to warranties. Assuming "the manufacturer" refers to the PC maker, it's not clear how Microsoft is able to say what any warranty does or doesn't say.

Damage Threatened

It's also unclear what damage Windows could cause to an "incompatible" PC. It's perfectly possible this is just the work of an overcautious lawyer and there's no risk whatsoever, but it's not a great look.

Another question is why Microsoft wouldn't just block the installation altogether rather than threaten a user with no getting updates, including security fixes. Given the nature of many online threats, every PC that doesn't have the latest patches increases the risk of spreading malware to other machines.

Perhaps the biggest question is what exactly makes some relatively recent processors "incompatible" with Windows 11, especially as the list seems to be based on individual models rather than just requiring a certain speed or number of cores.

What's Your Opinion?

Would you agree to this disclaimer to install Windows 11 on an "incompatible" machine? Do you believe such an installation could physically damage your computer? Is Microsoft being clear enough about which machines can't run Windows 11 and why?