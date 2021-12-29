Samsung Plans Triple-Screen Phone

Samsung has got approval for a patent on a phone with a double-folding mechanism. It would effectively be a tablet computer that fits in the pocket.

The company already has a range of foldable phones with a single hinge, meaning a double-width screen. The new patent is for a double-hinge with one folding forward and one folding backward, a little like a "zed bed" mechanism. (Source: techradar.com)

The patent shows that the screens would be arranged so that an "ordinary" size screen was usable when the phone was fully folded. When the phone was unfolded, the entire display would be accessible.

Screen Could Be Nearly Nine Inches Wide

The "rear" of the phone would house a camera that was usable in both folded and unfolded mode. There'd also be a small display below the camera. This would mean users could frame and take self-portraits without the need for a separate camera built into the main display.

Based on existing Samsung handsets, the giant screen would be around 8.7 inches wide and 6 inches high. One drawback is that at this width, a normal widescreen image would only be around 5 inches high.

The patent doesn't address this, so possibilities could include a different-sized device, an unusual aspect ratio on the screen, or reserving an inch or so at the bottom of the screen to use for control buttons.

Chunky Unit a Pocket-Stuffer

Patents don't always mean a company will turn the design into a real product, but the detail on the application suggests Samsung has put some serious work into it. The design documents show how the components would be arranged, with two separate batteries and room for a dedicated HDMI socket to connect the phone to a TV or monitor.

One obvious drawback is the bulk of the phone in fully-folded mode. The dimensions of the device are unclear at the moment, but based on existing standard and foldable Samsung phones, it's likely such a design would be the best part of one inch thick.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you think this phone will ever be a reality? Would it be worth a premium cost to have a single device replace a phone and tablet? Would the thickness of the phone deter users?