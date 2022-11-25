Government to Scan Every Internet Device

A government plans to scan every Internet-connected device in the country for vulnerabilities. The agency concerned insists it won't compromise privacy.

The scan is the work of the United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). It says its looking for zero-day vulnerabilities, meaning security holes that hackers are actively exploiting before a fix is available.

The NCSC says it will regularly scan all Internet connected devices based in the UK. It doesn't intend to access any data on devices but instead simply make a connection request.

The scanning software will then log any response, plus the date, time and IP address. The main aim of the scan is to build up a picture of any software version details included in the response.

Software Versions Logged

The idea is that as new threats emerge to take advantage of security flaws in specific software versions, officials can quickly assess how many people could be affected and thus how important it is to quickly develop, distribute and deploy a fix. The agency is looking for "vulnerabilities that are common or particularly important due to their high impact."

The NCSC's Ian Levy says the scanning is no different to what many cyber security companies do, but that he understands an intelligence agency needs to be more open about such activity. He insists the scanning is for legitimate security purposes and that "We're not trying to find vulnerabilities in the UK for some other, nefarious purpose." (Source: ncsc.gov.uk)

Opt-Out Available

The agency has published the details of the domain and IP addresses from which it will carry out the scans, namely scanner.scanning.service.ncsc.gov.uk, 18.171.7.246, and 35.177.10.231. People who don't want their devices or systems scanned can either block incoming communications from these addresses or email scanning@ncsc.gov.uk to request an opt-out. (Source: bleepingcomputer.com)

Levy says the scans may become more complex in future, but the agency will always reveal and explain any changes to its methodology. He also insists systems are in place to make sure only the minimum amount of data is collected. Any sensitive or personal information will be removed from the collected data and steps taken to avoid such collection in future.

What's Your Opinion?

Would you be happy for similar scans in your country? Do you buy the NCSC's insistence it's a security move only? Do the security benefits outweigh the privacy implications?