A supposed scam in which ChatGPT can provide working Windows 10 and 11 product keys is not quite what it seems. Most of the keys it provides will only give limited access to the system.

Some reports have implied that ChatGPT is using artificial intelligence to figure out a working product key, perhaps in the manner of a safe cracker or somebody working out a user's online password. In reality, the "discovery" was made by a user playing around with ways to defeat ChatGPT's content filters.

In most cases somebody asking ChatGPT to provide information that could be used for shady or downright illegal purposes will get an automated response saying that the tool is not allowed to do it.

Dead Ancestors Provide Workaround

Recently some users found a weird loophole in which they do not ask for the information directly but rather pose it as a request to "write" a string of text in the style of the user's deceased grandparent. At one stage it was possible to ask for a bedtime story as if delivered by a grandparent, telling a grandchild about their daily routine in a napalm factory and explaining the steps of production.

One user recently tried this approach to ask for Windows product keys which activate the operating system, thus removing a watermark, allowing personalization and delivering all operating system updates. The user was surprised to discover that ChatGPT not only provided product keys but that they appeared to be working.

In practice, others who have replicated the experiment have discovered a major flaw in the supposed scam. ChatGPT is not actually producing the product key, but simply generating text that resembles a product key. It's main source for what a product key looks like is, logically enough, web pages that list product keys.

Product Keys Were Legit But Limited

While some web pages do list pirated product keys, these pages aren't usually on established and authoritative sites. Instead it appears ChatGPT's main source is Microsoft's own pages that contain product keys.

The problem that users are discovering is that these pages and the product keys are generic keys that let users install Windows for testing and do not actually activate the system. This means the system remains significantly restricted and not suitable for long-term everyday use.

