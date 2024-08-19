You are hereHome › John Lister › Apple 'Distraction Control' Tool May Block Ads
Apple 'Distraction Control' Tool May Block Ads
iPhones and iPads could soon let users permanently hide parts of web pages including pop-up windows. The move has proven controversial with suggestions it could also be used as an ad-blocker.
The new feature is called Distraction Control and is in the development beta stages (i.e. test version) of the Safari web browser in the upcoming iOS 18 update. It also appears to be on the way in Safari for Mac computers.
The feature lets users tap a page menu button marked "Hide Distracting Items". That will bring up a list of elements on a web page such as pop-up windows, autoplay videos and banners asking for cookie consent.
Publishers Panic
The user can then mark any of these elements to hide and they'll disappear, including on return visits. However, the setting is device-specific and doesn't sync across to Safari elsewhere. Users can also return to the list to re-enable any element. (Source: macrumors.com)
Apple had previously hinted at a similar feature using the name Web Eraser. That prompted complaints from the News Media Association that the feature could make ad blocking easier and make it difficult for sites which rely on ads.
The controversy appears to have led to Apple adopting the Distraction Control name instead and possibly toning down the effects of the feature. (Source: fastcompany.com)
Dynamic Ads Remain
The biggest limitation is that it only works properly on static elements of a website. That rules out many online ads which aren't the same for all users but instead are dynamically created for each visitor, usually through targeting based on known information about the specific users.
While users can hide such ads with Distraction Control, they'll appear again the next time the user visits the site. They'll also appear immediately if ads are set to refresh, for example as users scroll down a page. Many users will likely conclude that tapping through the page menus every time they visit a site is too much hassle to get rid of ads only temporarily.
What's Your Opinion?
Would you use such a feature? Would it make you switch to Safari? Should Apple pay attention to publishers worried about even temporary ad blocking?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Comments
uBlock Origin has this feature
uBlock Origin ad blocker has this feature. All you have to do is right click an area on the webpage in question and select "Block Element". From there you will need to review your changes before adding it as an official custom filter - but with caveats.
I have tried using the "Block Element" feature on Youtube's relentless ads for "Playables" (instant online games without needing to download anything) and similar Youtube advertisements, however it usually ends up breaking the comment section on Youtube (among other areas) - so be careful if you decide to create your own custom filters in this respect. You can always review the filter section and remove what you did as uBlock origin lists filters chronologically.
ads
This is a fantastic idea! 99% of ads are useless to the person viewing the page and very distracting to what they are doing! If I want something I will search for it not click on an ad.
The last thing I want to do is play games when researching something! Should be available on all systems and platforms. Some of the programs that block ads try to trick you via an ad with a very low price trial then after a month want to charge you 10 times as much per month to keep using more tricks than some car dealers, with their contracts automatically signed into then offered all sorts of discounts to stop you getting out! Be careful can't name here and all have similar names to confuse people from the good ones!