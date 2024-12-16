You are hereHome › John Lister › MS Addresses Win11 Upgrade On 'Incompatible' PCs
MS Addresses Win11 Upgrade On 'Incompatible' PCs
Microsoft has explicitly warned users that it's not responsible for damage caused by running Windows 11 on an "incompatible" computer. At the same time, it's making it slightly easier for people to try upgrading their machines to Windows 11 even though it's not officially supported.
While previous new versions of Windows have largely only had minor changes to minimum specifications such as slightly higher RAM or hard drive space minimums, Windows 11 is much more demanding. It requires specific types of processors and a hardware security tool called Trusted Protection Module, otherwise known as TPM 2.0.
That's angered users who are unable to run Windows 11 officially on their machine which would otherwise require purchasing a brand new (or slightly used / supported) computer. That feels excessive given Windows 11 is not widely viewed a dramatic improvement or alteration to Windows 10.
Most Windows Users Holding Out
The issue is coming to a head with the official withdrawal of updates and security patches next October when Windows 10 reaches its end of life date. Given around 60 percent of Windows PCs are still on Windows 10 (almost double the share of Windows 11), it seems many users aren't put off by that risk or simply don't believe Microsoft will really pull the plug. (Source: statcounter.com)
Indeed, Microsoft has confirmed it will offer a year of paid security updates for Windows 10 through 2026, the first time it's done so for home users.
What Microsoft doesn't shout about quite so much is that it has a support page that acknowledges some users will attempt to run Windows 11 on an unsupported computer. It's now made two key changes, giving mixed messages.
Disclaimer Warning
The first change is an updated disclaimer that users must acknowledge before completing the installation. It now includes a specific warning and reads:
"This PC doesn't meet the minimum system requirements for running Windows 11 - these requirements help ensure a more reliable and higher quality experience. Installing Windows 11 on this PC is not recommended and may result in compatibility issues. If you proceed with installing Windows 11, your PC will no longer be supported and won't be entitled to receive updates. Damages to your PC due to lack of compatibility aren't covered under the manufacturer warranty. By selecting Accept, you are acknowledging that you read and understand this statement."
However, Microsoft is also making it slightly less daunting to proceed with the upgrade as the support page now has a direct shortcut link that will run a Recovery process and restore Windows 10 if something goes wrong. This process, available for 10 days after the upgrade, was previously only available by finding and following a series of menu options. (Source: neowin.net)
What's Your Opinion?
Have you upgraded to Windows 11 despite not meeting the hardware requirements? Is Microsoft clear enough about why you could or should not put Windows 11 on an incompatible machine? Is the security benefits of forcing people to use computers with a Trusted Protection Module outweighed by the risks of people sticking with an unsecured Windows 10?
Comments
What's the point without updates?
The only reason I'd try it would be so I could continue to use my computer (which has plenty of speed/power for what I do) for a few more years, but if you can't get windows updates afterward, then why bother anyway?
Wait and see, wait and see
I'm tired of ms. But I don't want to jump to Ubuntu or apple. My 10 machine is head and shoulders over my wife's 11 machine, so I'll run till next year, and see what shakes out of the tree...
Windows 11???
I have several older machines that WILL NEVER meet the minimum requirements for Windows 11. A couple are even x86. I have an Intel i3 that I have shoehorned Windows 11 onto. It runs great. I even found drivers to make everything work. What about us? Windows XP, 7, 8, 8.1? Older machines still work. I don't plan to get rid of them as long as I can find parts and drivers.
What's the problem?
If I want to upgrade my "non-compliant" Win10 computer, that's on me.
If M$ wants to put a box up to click on accept liability, what's the big deal?
I'll wait and see right up to the bitter end, but, if all else fails, go to Ubuntu.
This reminds me of Y2K.
Not my first rodeo.
TPM 2.0 chip
I still haven't figured out why someone (i.e., a manufacturer) hasn't been able to come up with some kind of a bridge-gap solution that would allow users to 'plug in' a TPM chip into their pre-existing machines such as a USB thumb drive or internal PCI card? The way it currently is, the TPM 2.0 is embedded onto the motherboard.
Lots of articles I've read state explicitly that no Windows 11 updates will be sent if you don't meet the TPM 2.0 requirements, but we'll see. I don't even know what the TPM is going to be used for other than Windows Hello and Bitlocker. Does it get applied to updates?