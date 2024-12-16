MS Addresses Win11 Upgrade On 'Incompatible' PCs

Microsoft has explicitly warned users that it's not responsible for damage caused by running Windows 11 on an "incompatible" computer. At the same time, it's making it slightly easier for people to try upgrading their machines to Windows 11 even though it's not officially supported.

While previous new versions of Windows have largely only had minor changes to minimum specifications such as slightly higher RAM or hard drive space minimums, Windows 11 is much more demanding. It requires specific types of processors and a hardware security tool called Trusted Protection Module, otherwise known as TPM 2.0.

That's angered users who are unable to run Windows 11 officially on their machine which would otherwise require purchasing a brand new (or slightly used / supported) computer. That feels excessive given Windows 11 is not widely viewed a dramatic improvement or alteration to Windows 10.

Most Windows Users Holding Out

The issue is coming to a head with the official withdrawal of updates and security patches next October when Windows 10 reaches its end of life date. Given around 60 percent of Windows PCs are still on Windows 10 (almost double the share of Windows 11), it seems many users aren't put off by that risk or simply don't believe Microsoft will really pull the plug. (Source: statcounter.com)

Indeed, Microsoft has confirmed it will offer a year of paid security updates for Windows 10 through 2026, the first time it's done so for home users.

What Microsoft doesn't shout about quite so much is that it has a support page that acknowledges some users will attempt to run Windows 11 on an unsupported computer. It's now made two key changes, giving mixed messages.

Disclaimer Warning

The first change is an updated disclaimer that users must acknowledge before completing the installation. It now includes a specific warning and reads:

"This PC doesn't meet the minimum system requirements for running Windows 11 - these requirements help ensure a more reliable and higher quality experience. Installing Windows 11 on this PC is not recommended and may result in compatibility issues. If you proceed with installing Windows 11, your PC will no longer be supported and won't be entitled to receive updates. Damages to your PC due to lack of compatibility aren't covered under the manufacturer warranty. By selecting Accept, you are acknowledging that you read and understand this statement."

However, Microsoft is also making it slightly less daunting to proceed with the upgrade as the support page now has a direct shortcut link that will run a Recovery process and restore Windows 10 if something goes wrong. This process, available for 10 days after the upgrade, was previously only available by finding and following a series of menu options. (Source: neowin.net)

