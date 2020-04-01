You are hereHome › John Lister › Edge Browser Gets New Features, Based on Chrome
Edge Browser Gets New Features, Based on Chrome
Microsoft has unveiled a range of new features for its Edge browser. They include vertically arranged tabs, enhanced cut and paste, and warnings of potential password breaches.
Edge has been somewhat light on new features recently as Microsoft has been concentrating on major behind-the-scenes changes. The browser used to run on Microsoft's own code but is now based on Chromium, the same open source code behind Google's Chrome.
Microsoft hopes that will tempt over some Chrome users who should be able to use many of their existing browser extension tools in Edge. However, it's also adding some built-in features.
The vertical tabs option is simple enough: the list of open tabs goes down the left-hand side of the screen rather than across the top. The theory is that people who often have a lot of tabs open at one will find it easier to do so while still being able to easily read what each one is.
Cut And Paste Gets Smoother
Edge will also be getting a feature called "Collections" that's been in the works for a while. In simple terms it's a way to gather together multiple web pages, text documents and images on a similar subject. It's designed to be more manageable than trying to keep track of a list of bookmarked sites.
Another feature called Smart Copy makes it easier to cut and paste from a web page into a Microsoft Word document without the formatting getting screwed up.
Password Breach Alerts
Finally, there will be a couple of features which are new to Edge but will be familiar to users of other browsers. Immersive Reader mode will strip out complex formatting on a page and show it as a clean set of text and images, a little like the layout of a book. (Source: techradar.com)
Meanwhile, Password Monitor will check any saved passwords against known lists of leaked login credentials. That could warn users not only of a specific breach at the site they are visiting, but also if they've reused details from another site that's been breached.
The reasoning here is that hackers who get hold of stolen credentials from one site will often try the same details to login to accounts on other popular sites. (Source: sophos.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Do any of these features appeal to you? Have you already tried Edge? Is it too late for Microsoft or anyone else to try to capture browser market share?
Comments
Lost thier Edge
Microsoft needs to concede that they can't compete against Google and Mozilla when it comes to browsers. In my mind Microsoft is wasting resources on browser development.
Microsoft needs to focus on their OS and data server products or they will be having to play second fiddle to Google on OS and Data platforms as well.
I like Microsoft. I have made my living over the last 4 decades developing with Microsoft products. And I am still clinging to my Windows Phone.
But when it comes to browsers, personally I still prefer Firefox over Chrome and certainly over IE and Edge.
As a developer it is always a pain to have to program around the quirks in IE and Edge.
I have always said that when the industry gathers and everybody agrees to industry standards, and Microsoft gets back to their office they seem to say, "We agree to the industry standard. But here is OUR standard." That attitude is partly why their browser was never able to compete.
Also, I think resistance to a Microsoft browser began when Microsoft tried (and failed in court) to claim that their browser was such an integral part of their Windows OS that allowing users to remove the browser from their computers would render the OS useless. That argument was proven to be false after the court ordered Microsoft to separate IE from the OS. Microsoft was able to quickly unlink the browser from the OS. The court saw correctly that a browser is simply an app. Microsoft was trying to force Windows users to use the IE browser exclusively.
Apple users might be happy with Apple's iron-fisted policies, but the typical Windows PC user has a much stronger sense of independence. We don't like being dictated to.
</soapbox>
When will this occur?
I do not regularly use Edge, and just opened mine to look and edge will now not work at all. (this may be something funky with this machine (worked fine on another PC of mine). As I don't use Edge I do not really care.
Machine one says "Microsoft Edge 44.18362.449.4 Microsoft Edge HTML 18.18393 copyright 2019"
This is on my primary Win10Pro 1909 build .657 (18363.657).
I tried on another Win10Pro machine (I have several) it ran fine (same version of edge). That PC is Win10pro 1909 build .720
Is this tied to a future build?
I normally set "defer" (advanced options) to 365 (max) for feature builds and 14 (max 30) for "quality" updates (I say that term loosely).
I lowered it to 365/0 on machine 2, and did manual check for updates (nothing found) still old version of Edge.