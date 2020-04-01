Edge Browser Gets New Features, Based on Chrome

Microsoft has unveiled a range of new features for its Edge browser. They include vertically arranged tabs, enhanced cut and paste, and warnings of potential password breaches.

Edge has been somewhat light on new features recently as Microsoft has been concentrating on major behind-the-scenes changes. The browser used to run on Microsoft's own code but is now based on Chromium, the same open source code behind Google's Chrome.

Microsoft hopes that will tempt over some Chrome users who should be able to use many of their existing browser extension tools in Edge. However, it's also adding some built-in features.

The vertical tabs option is simple enough: the list of open tabs goes down the left-hand side of the screen rather than across the top. The theory is that people who often have a lot of tabs open at one will find it easier to do so while still being able to easily read what each one is.

Cut And Paste Gets Smoother

Edge will also be getting a feature called "Collections" that's been in the works for a while. In simple terms it's a way to gather together multiple web pages, text documents and images on a similar subject. It's designed to be more manageable than trying to keep track of a list of bookmarked sites.

Another feature called Smart Copy makes it easier to cut and paste from a web page into a Microsoft Word document without the formatting getting screwed up.

Password Breach Alerts

Finally, there will be a couple of features which are new to Edge but will be familiar to users of other browsers. Immersive Reader mode will strip out complex formatting on a page and show it as a clean set of text and images, a little like the layout of a book. (Source: techradar.com)

Meanwhile, Password Monitor will check any saved passwords against known lists of leaked login credentials. That could warn users not only of a specific breach at the site they are visiting, but also if they've reused details from another site that's been breached.

The reasoning here is that hackers who get hold of stolen credentials from one site will often try the same details to login to accounts on other popular sites. (Source: sophos.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Do any of these features appeal to you? Have you already tried Edge? Is it too late for Microsoft or anyone else to try to capture browser market share?