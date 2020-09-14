You are hereHome › John Lister › Chromebook Update System To Change
Chromebook Update System To Change
The way Chromebook's are updated is changing to boost security in older machines. The new changes mean that updates are separate from the Chrome operating system and the Chrome browser itself.
The fact that the Chrome browsers is so closely entangled with Chrome OS is one of the key selling points of Chromebooks. Most applications and functions run in a similar way to how a user would experience them while running the Chrome browser on a Windows PC.
In turn, the learning curve for Windows users switching to a Chromebook is very shallow an intuitive if they are already familiar with the Chrome browser. That and the automatic security updates make it a popular recommendation for more casual computer users who mainly want to access websites and do light computing tasks such as writing documents.
Security Updates End Early
The downside is that Chromebooks have a built-in end-of-life date based on their model and components. After this point, they will still work but won't get any updates. That's designed to avoid newer versions of Chrome OS causing problems with older, lower-spec machines.
That policy is somewhat controversial as the end-of-life date is based on when the machine was manufactured, not when it's bought and first used, which could be a considerable time later.
At the moment, that means security updates for the Chrome browser also end and so continuing to use the browser is "at your own risk." That's not exactly popular with people who still consider they have a perfectly usable machine for their needs. (Source: thurrott.com)
Browser To Be Split Off
A new Google project called Lacros aims to introduce a very minor technical "split" between the Chrome browser and the underlying operating system. The idea is that even when the operating system is no longer being updated, the browser will still update automatically in the same way as happens on Windows PCs.
The change may be particularly welcome in places such as schools that buy Chromebooks in bulk with the intention of using them as long as physically possible. (Source: androidpolice.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Is this a smart move from Google? Did you realize security updates for the browser eventually stop under the current system, even on machines that are still working? Can you see any drawbacks to the change?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
I can help! Send me a message on the bottom left of the screen (using the Zopim Chat button), or click my picture to read more about how I can fix your computer over the Internet. Optionally you can read all about my credentials, here.
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
Is it confusing?
The idea seems to make sense, although there may be some confusion here. Your second sentence suggests that there are *three* types of updates: one for the browser, one for the operating system, and one for - what? - the device itself. My understanding is there is only the OS and the browser, and both update types would process the same way. As it is, how would I know which was updated, or were both updated? So, to the user, the change is (mostly) transparent. I did know about the end-of-life factor and took it into consideration. It is nice to know that at least part of the system might not obsolesce in 4 years.