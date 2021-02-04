Facebook: Let Us Track You to Help Businesses

Facebook is to tell Apple users that it needs to track them to benefit businesses. It's a response to new Apple rules that mean users must opt-in to some forms of tracking.

The messages, currently being tested, will pop up when users access Facebook on an iPhone or iPad. According to copies seen by CNBC, it reads as follows:

Allow Facebook to use your app and website activity?

Get ads that are more personalized



Support businesses that rely on ads to reach customers

To provide a better ads experience, we need permission to use future activity that other apps and websites send us from this device. This won't give us access to new types of information.

Users will then see a link to learn more about how Facebook will limit its use of data activity if told to do so, followed by two buttons marked "Don't Allow" and "Allow". (Source: cnbc.com)

Apple Makes Tracking Opt-In

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this isn't a case of Facebook spontaneously becoming concerned about user consent. Instead, it's to do with a forthcoming iOS update that means users must opt in before they can be tracked by IDFA (ID for advertisers).

That's Apple's own system gives a device a random number and then tracks activity such as app use and clicking on ads. The idea is that advertisers can target an individual based on their precise behavior on the device, but without knowing who the individual is.

Facebook's idea appears to be to get its message on screen before one displayed by Apple itself, which will read:

"Facebook" would like permission to track you across apps and websites owned by other companies. This allows Facebook to provide you with a better ad experience."

It then offers a choice of "Ask App Not to Track" and "Allow Tracking."

Small Businesses "Need Help"

The two messages have some subtle but notable differences. Apple more explicitly explains that the tracking will include use of sites and apps other than Facebook.

Meanwhile, Facebook pushes support for businesses as a reason to allow tracking. That follows a previous newspaper ad where it said the new Apple rules could hurt small businesses that were struggling during the pandemic. (Source: )

What's Your Opinion?

Is Facebook smart to get in first with the permission request? Is the argument about helping businesses persuasive to you as a device user? How much difference does it make if the ads you see are better targeted and theoretically more relevant?