Hacker Tries to Poison Water Supply

A hacker tried to poison a city's water supply using software designed to remotely control computers. Officials in Oldsmar, Florida say that even if the attack hadn't been spotted, it would have been unsuccessful.

The attacker struck a system that treats the water supplied to around 15,000 people. Last Friday, they gained access to a control computer for around three to five minutes through TeamViewer, which appears to have been in place to allow remote work. (Source: independent.co.uk)

100-Fold Lye Increase

The computer controlled the levels of some chemicals in the water including sodium hydroxide, also known as lye. It's used to reduce the acidity of water in a system which reduces the danger of metals such as lead being dissolved and entering the water supply.

The attacker attempted to increase the level of sodium hydroxide by around 100 times from 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million. That could have caused skin irritation, burns and scarring as well as damaging eyes.

The good news is that a worker spotted the attempt and immediately reversed it, meaning the sodium hydroxide levels in the public supply didn't change at all.

Safeguards In Place

Officials noted that it would have taken over 24 hours for the change to work through the system and alter the water leaving the plant and going to the public.

They noted other safeguards in the system would have highlighted the increase before this happened. That means there was no danger of the public water supply being contaminated, though it might have been disrupted if not caught earlier. (Source: reuters.com)

It's not yet clear why the attacker picked this particular system or whether they genuinely believed they would be successful in altering the public supply. One possibility is that the attacker was simply trying to learn more about what attacks are possible.

Oldsmar is around 10 miles from the site of Sunday's Super Bowl, but at the moment there's no reason to believe that isn't just coincidence.

Officials have now disabled the use of TeamViewer on the system.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you think this was a genuine attempt to poison the supply? Should control systems such as this be accessible through remote control software? Do you worry about such attacks on infrastructure?