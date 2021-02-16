You are hereHome › John Lister › Serious Windows Flaw: Hackers Can Remotely Crash PCs
Serious Windows Flaw: Hackers Can Remotely Crash PCs
Microsoft has described three Windows security fixes as an "essential" install even among users who normally take their time or pick and choose updates. It's one of 56 fixes in the latest monthly security update sometimes dubbed Patch Tuesday.
Two of the fixes are rated "Critical" and the other "Important". Those ratings are based on a combination of how likely the flaw is to be exploited and how serious the resulting damage could be.
Remote Code Execution Risk
The two critical fixes (codenamed CVE-2021-24074 and CVE-2021-24094) both create a risk of remote code execution. That's arguably the most serious security flaw as it effectively allows an attacker to remotely control the computer without needing a username or password to connect to the machine.
The closest thing to good news here is that Microsoft says these "vulnerabilities are complex which make it difficult to create functional exploits, so [attacks] are not likely in the short term." (Source: microsoft.com)
Blue Screen Of Death May Return
The important fix (CVE-2021-24086) is for a bug that could allow a denial of service. In this case, Microsoft isn't talking about the tactic by which attackers flood a website with bogus data requests to try to make it unavailable to legitimate visitors.
Instead in this scenario an attacker could exploit the bug to remotely crash a computer with a stop error, better known as the Blue Screen of Death. Microsoft says it expects attackers to figure out exploits "much more quickly" than with the critical bugs.
In all three cases, Microsoft flat out says that "It is essential that customers apply Windows updates to address these vulnerabilities as soon as possible." For most home users that will be covered by the automatic Windows Update but those who have it switched off should install the fixes manually. (Source: betanews.com)
As a sign of how seriously Microsoft is taking the issue, it's even devised (highly technically) workarounds for IT administrators who aren't able to update and restart systems straight away, such as those on complex systems or systems that can only have limited and controlled downtime.
What's Your Opinion?
Do you use automatic updates for security fixes? Do you understand and follow Microsoft's categorisation for different levels of risk from bugs? Could Microsoft do a better job of directly contacting users when the most serious security risks arise?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
RE::: Serious Windows Flaw: Hackers Can Remotely Crash PCs
So.... if I read this article correctly, $soft opened a "can of worma", and now it won't take much for a hacker to compromise a computer. That is a security breach! Don't the developers care?
Do you use automatic updates
Do you use automatic updates for security fixes?
No, because some patches brick your computer!!!!
Do you understand and follow Microsoft's categorisation for different levels of risk from bugs?
No, it is very similar to the braying of a donkey!!!!!!!
Could Microsoft do a better job of directly contacting users when the most serious security risks arise?
LOL stop it you are making my sides hurt from laughing so hard!!!!!!!!!!!
All the security risks arise when the product is released!!!!!!!
Better questions would be:
1 Could M$ do a better job of writing and testing software before it is released?
2 Why are all the bugs discovered by independent researchers and NOT M$?
3 Why 5+ years after this product was released does it still have more holes in it than a screen door?
4 Why is M$ allowed to release a new product before they fix all the holes in the current product?
5 Why is the software industry not regulated like all other industries
and allowed to live on shoddy products that are never really fixed or finished?
* Can we at least agree that M$ has no idea what secure software is
they have absolutely no idea how many undiscovered bugs still exist in Win10
and
they really don't give a bit!!!!!!!!!!