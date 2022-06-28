Password Manager Goes Passwordless

Password manager LastPass will let users prove their identity with a biometric login rather than a master password. It could overcome one of the off-putting points for some users.

Like most password managers, LastPass lets users store passwords for other websites in a secure vault that's encrypted in a way that means even LastPass itself can't access the information. It's protected with a master password that gives the service its name, the logic being it's the last password a user will ever need to remember.

That does mean the master password needs a bit of a Goldilocks quality. It needs to be secure enough that nobody else can discover or guess it. However, it needs to be memorable enough that there's no risk of the user forgetting it, else they'd lose access to their password vault and have to reset every site they use.

Users also need to choose between the security of repeatedly typing their master password (though this would make it easier to remember) or the convenience of storing it in their browser settings and relying on the security of their computer to avoid anyone taking advantage.

Fingerprint Or Face Login

LastPass does already allow mobile app users to login biometrically with the same fingerprint or face unlock they use to secure their phone. Now it's added support for desktop users, including those on the free tier.

The desktop version will work through the same FIDO Alliance standards recently adopted by the likes of Google, Apple and Microsoft. (Source: venturebeat.com)

Users who want to login on their desktop won't have to type in their master password (or store it in their browser settings). Instead they'll be able to click the option to "unlock" on their phone through the biometric verification.

With both the desktop and mobile versions, users will still need to have a master password. The biometric login is simply an alternative login method rather than a replacement.

Mobile App Still Limited For Some

The next question is how long the feature remains free to use. LastPass previously disappointed users by restricting some features to paid accounts only, for example saying free users could only access the service on desktop or mobile, but not both.

That isn't changing now: desktop users will only be able to use their mobile device for authentication and will still need to pay to access the full mobile app and auto-fill passwords on their phone. (Source: theverge.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Do you use a password manager? Would LastPass's announcement make you more likely to use it? If you don't use one, what deters you?