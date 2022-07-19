Tool Bypasses Windows 11 Upgrade Requirements

A third-party tool can help users get round some of Microsoft's restrictions on upgrading to Windows 11. It won't remove Microsoft nagging, however.

Although Windows 11 is a free upgrade for Windows 10 users, three main restrictions mean some people may not be able to get it. The first is a series of hardware minimum specifications, with even some relatively recent computer processors judged inadequate by Microsoft.

The second is the need for a Trusted Protection Module (TPM), a hardware device aimed at boosting security. Many computers either don't have a TPM or have it disabled by default, with the option to switch it on only available through the system's BIOS, which is not accessible through Windows itself.

The third restriction will be added with the next major update and will mean users must have a Microsoft account to upgrade to Windows 11. While that won't be a problem for most users, it's proving highly controversial as a point of principle.

Say No To Data Collection

A third-party tool called Rufus, which creates USB drives for installing operating systems, can now bypass these restrictions. It works as an alternative to Microsoft's own generated USB installations.

Another likely popular feature is that it allows users to automatically choose "no" to all Microsoft's requests to gather user data.

It does have some limitations. For example, the computer must be offline during installation to get round the need for a Microsoft account.

Windows 11 May Still Nag

Computers that don't meet the minimum specifications will still be able to run Windows 11 after an installation via Rufus, but will be treated as unsupported by Microsoft. That will mean the occasional on-screen message warning of possible performance problems and the fact Microsoft doesn't guarantee to give such machines security and feature updates for as long as it does with supported machines. (Source: arstechnica.com)

Indeed, as with any third-party software, users that use tools like Rufus do so at their own risk, though several credible and authoritative sources have recommended it as an installation tool. (Source: theregister.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Would you trust a third-party installation tool? Is it worth your while getting round Microsoft's installation rules? Have the restrictions stopped or deterred you from upgrading?