How to Undo Gmail's New Look

Google has revamped the look of Gmail, favoring people who use its other communication tools.

The new look is not a complete overhaul but rather the type of change where users notice something is different, even if they can't immediately put their finger on what's changed. Users have a couple of options if they want to undo the changes.

Gmail has two new main features. The first is a subtle color change, with the menu bar down the left column and the search bar at the top both now having pale blue backgrounds, visually breaking up the page.

The second change is to the left-hand menu itself. Many users will now see two columns: one with the traditional Gmail folders and labels, and one with links to other Google tools such as Chat, Spaces and Meet.

Google calls it a "clean, streamlined way to move between apps that you can customize based on what works best for you." (Source: blog.google)

Hide The New Column

While users often get used to initially jarring changes, some may want to go back to a more familiar appearance, which is relatively simple in this case.

The first option is to get rid of the new column. One way is to simply hide it by clicking on the three horizontal lines (aka the "hamburger" icon). Clicking again will restore the column.

Another way to do this is to click or tap the cog icon to open the Settings Menu, select "Customize" in the "APPS IN GMAIL" box and then uncheck both Google Chat and Google Meet. This will remove the column altogether.

Bring Back The Old Look

Users can also revert back to the original look. To do this, they should click or tap on the cog item, look for "You're using the new Gmail view" and then click or tap on "Go back to the original view." Google will ask why the user is making the change, but answering isn't mandatory. (Source: 9to5google.com)

This switch is also reversible as there'll now be an option to "Try out the new Gmail view."

Google hasn't yet confirmed how long the old view will remain available this way.

What's Your Opinion?

Did you notice the change? Do you like it? Is it helpful to have tools over than Gmail available in its menus system?