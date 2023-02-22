Windows 11 Could Run On 384MB RAM

A new, unofficial version of Windows 11 runs on older machines with extremely limited memory and storage. In practice, though, Tiny11 is more for enthusiasts than the average user.

Officially Windows 11 needs at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of hard drive space. The specs are a big increase from Windows 10 following several previous Windows editions where the minimum specs either increased slowly or remained steady.

That prompted debate about what elements of Windows boost the memory and storage requirements and whether those elements are really necessary or desirable.

Now a Romanian tech enthusiast who posts as "NTDEV" has produced a custom version of Windows 11 that aims to answer that question. Tiny11's creator told The Register that this involved "removing as many features as possible while maintaining the core user experience." (Source: theregister.com)

2GB RAM Or Less

The creator says Tiny11 will work well with just 2GB of RAM and takes up only 8GB of storage. That implies many "unnecessary" features are eating up disk space. In particular, removing large parts of the Windows Store made a big difference, while the Edge browser also got the chop.

Perhaps predictably, some tech enthusiasts took it as a challenge to go even lower than the 2GB of RAM.

One user claims to have run the system on a machine with a mere 200MB of RAM. Others say that while this is technically true, 384MB is the lowest memory needed to make the system functional, albeit at a painfully slow pace.

No Automatic Security Updates

As fun as some enthusiasts find it, Tiny 11 is not meant as a replacement for Windows 11 as an everyday, main computer operating system. Removing the Windows Store means security updates have to be done manually and there's no guarantee they will continue to work. There's also a strong possibility that Microsoft will block the project for understandable legal reasons. (Source: pcworld.com)

Instead, it may find success as more of an experiment and discussion piece about exactly what a modern operating system needs and whether the drive for new features takes priority over working on as many computers as possible.

What's Your Opinion?

Are you surprised by these figures? Does it teach us anything about Microsoft? Would you like to see an official variant of Windows 11 designed to prioritize lower system requirements over extra features?