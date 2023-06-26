More iPhones Eligible For Self-Repair

Apple and Samsung have both extended their self-repair programs, reducing the need to get devices fixed by the manufacturer or authorized repairers. However, both programs still have significant limitations.

The Apple program now covers the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, the MacBook Air (M2, 2022 model) and MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023 model). These are all the latest models of the relevant devices.

Meanwhile the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Self Service Repair now covers the top speaker and the TrueDepth camera, components which were previously exempt from the program.

In each case, users can order official replacement components and either buy or rent tools. They can also access official repair manuals.

Post-Repair Checks Easier

Another change is to the mandatory System Configuration check to make sure repairs have been successful. Previously users had to contact the Self Service Repair Store to carry out this check with some components. Now they can do it through on-screen instructions on the device. (Source: techradar.com)

Apple still only recommends the program for people experienced with repairing devices and the prices of some components remain high. In many cases it will work out cheaper and/or easier to either use an authorized third-party repairer, or to take out protection programs such as AppleCare Plus.

Samsung Adds New Countries To Program

Meanwhile, Samsung has extended its Self Repair Program from the US and Korea to cover Europe. It works in a similar way to Apple's programs, with users able to buy key components and repair tools.

One limitation is that while the program covers its Galaxy Book laptops and Android handsets, it only covers the flagship Galaxy S20, S21 and S22. The latest model, the S23, is not covered.

Another limitation is that if users damage their handset carrying out repairs under the program, Samsung will not cover the cost of fixing the damage, even if the handset is still under warranty. (Source: whathifi.com)

In both cases, the manufacturers may be wary of making repairs too easy as it could reduce the incentive to buy new models. However, such programs may make some people more likely to choose the brand when they do upgrade. It could also provide a combination of helping the environment and getting the kudos from doing so.

What's Your Opinion?

Have you used either of the self-repair programs? Would you be confident repairing a phone yourself? Does repairability and the ease of replacing components affect your decision to buy a device?