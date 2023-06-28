Microsoft Sued for $1.75M Over Email Bug

A lawyer is suing Microsoft for $1.75 million after being locked out of his email account. David M Schlachter says a bug meant he couldn't verify his identity, making the account useless.

According to Schlachter, the problem was with his paid Office 365 account. After using it for six years, he was locked out in May by a two-step verification check.

The check would send a verification code to his phone, either via a text message or an automated voice call. However, when Schlachter tried to choose one of these options and initiate the check, he'd simply see a message reading "Sorry, we're having trouble verifying your account. Please try again." (Source: theregister.com)

The problem was that verifying his account was exactly what he was trying to do, and thus he was trapped in a seemingly endless loop. He claims to have made repeated calls to customer support, in some cases waiting on hold for several hours. According to Schlachter this either ended with him being cut off, or with a support team member saying they were continuing to work on the problem.

Lost Business Prompts Lawsuit

Schlachter eventually lost patience and filed a lawsuit in which he notes the email is needed for a variety of professional uses including using court filing systems and communicating with clients. He argues that he may face ethics violation cases for failing to respond to messages.

He is seeking $750,000 in compensation for "loss of business, risk of business and ethical and professional licenses." He wants a further $1 million in punitive damages to punish Microsoft because it failed to carry out a simple action (restoring his email access) that would have resolved the issue quickly. (Source: regmedia.co.uk)

It could be an interesting case as the court would have to decide whether Microsoft is responsible for the lost business and then to what extent it should shoulder the resulting costs.

Liability May Be Limited

There's certainly an argument that Schlachter took a gamble in relying on the email for so much of his business. However, he argues that Microsoft is responsible because it actively marketed the service as suitable for business use.

The case could come down to the small print of any user agreement he signed up to. Commonly companies which provide a service used by businesses will disclaim or limit responsibility for any lost business and consequential costs from that service not working.

It's also possible that Microsoft - which hasn't commented publicly on the case - may offer a settlement rather than risk setting a precedent or facing a class action suit for other people affected by the same bug.

