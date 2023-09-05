WordPad to Disappear from Windows

Microsoft is to finally ditch WordPad after nearly three decades. It will add a few new features to Notepad for lighter word processing tasks.

WordPad first appeared as a free tool in Windows 95. Microsoft says it will no longer update WordPad and will remove it in a "future release of Windows." It's not clear if that means a potential Windows 12 or simply one of the major updates to Windows 11.

Announcing the move, Microsoft perhaps unwittingly pointed out one of the major flaws of WordPad. It says: "We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt." (Source: theregister.com)

Neither One Thing Nor The Other

Indeed, WordPad was always something of a middle-ground tool without an obvious user base. It didn't have the bare-bones simplicity of Notepad but lacked many of the useful features of Word (along with many that most users would find unnecessary).

Arguably its main advantage was being free of charge, though plenty of third-party word processors were as straightforward and useful as WordPad. That's even more the case with the emergence of online cloud-based tools such as Google Docs.

The demise has been a long time coming. Depending on what counts as a significant update, WordPad has barely changed since Windows 7 or 8.

Notepad Gets Autosave

Perhaps believing there's still a market for people who want a free word processor with some basic features, Microsoft is adding a few features to Notepad. Earlier this year it added an option to open multiple tabs in the text editor, while in the coming months it will add a version of an autosave feature. (Source: independent.co.uk)

It remains to be seen if that attracts any users. It might not make much difference to people who mainly use Notepad for a minute or two at a time as a quick way to write and edit text, such as computer programming code, without the risk of unwanted formatting when its cut and pasted.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you use WordPad regularly? If so, what will you use to replace it? Is Notepad sufficient for basic word processing tasks?