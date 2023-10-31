New Phone Offers Physical Privacy Switches

A proposed new smartphone would include two physical switches to control privacy. The Murena 2 would run Android apps, but use its own operating system.

The makers have reached a (very low) funding goal on the Kickstarter site with around 450 sales at the time of writing. That theoretically means the project can go ahead, though without any legal guarantee it will do so.

The main selling point of the phone is a privacy-focused design, which the makers say is to tackle data being collected on Android and iPhones even when the owner isn't actively using the handset.

The most eye-catching part of the design is two physical switches. One will physically disconnect the camera and microphone so that phone itself can't access any data from them.

The other simply activates an airplane mode and mutes the phone, meaning it has no external connections such as data, phone signal or WiFi.

"DeGoogled" System

The phone would use an open-source operating system called "e/OS." It appears to be in some way related to Android as the makers describe it as "deGoogled." (Source: kickstarter.com)

The phone would also be able to install and run Android apps, complete with notes on their privacy settings. Some apps would not run properly with the privacy switches activated, though part of the project may be highlighting when that happens unexpectedly.

The operating system would also include a range of quick-access tools for privacy such as disguising an IP address, charting trackers used by apps, and faking a location with a built-in VPN. There would also be a single dashboard for privacy settings.

Delivery Not Guaranteed

Currently, the Murena One is already available with e/OS and the privacy tools, but without the privacy settings touted in this article. The specs include 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage and a full-HD display. (Source: techradar.com)

The plan is to put the handset on general sale at €499 (approx $529), with reductions to €449 or €399 for Kickstarter backers depending how early they sign up. However, that's still a big commitment given Kickstarter projects may be delayed or products not shipped, with little or any guarantees. Technically speaking, paying money through Kickstarter means backing a project rather than purchasing a product.

