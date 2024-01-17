Windows Laptop Meets Android Tablet In New Hybrid

The latest Lenovo laptop takes the idea of a 2-in-1 device to new levels. It remains to be seen if anyone actually wants its offering of a combination Windows laptop and Android tablet.

At first glance the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid device looks like an ordinary laptop, albeit with the ability to fold the screen to any angle, including completely back so the device is folded flat but with the keyboard and screen on the outside (similar to the Lenovo Yoga).

That's a familiar setup to many existing devices designed for use in different scenarios such as working with the keyboard, watching movies with the device folded like a tent, and using the touchscreen with the device flat like a tablet.

However, the twist here is that the screen is completely detachable and works in its own right. When its attached, it simply acts as a display for a Windows PC built into the keyboard section. When detached, the display is an Android tablet. Meanwhile, the detached keyboard can be plugged into a monitor and will continue working as a Windows PC.

High End Specs

Both devices run the latest version of the respective operating system and have relative high-end specs, including 32GB RAM and 1TB storage on the Windows PC and 12 GB RAM with 256GB storage on the Android tablet.

The big drawbacks are the cost and size. It's launch price is $2,000, which is more than the combined cost of many high-end laptops and tablets. In its combined form, it's 16 mm thick and weighs 1.8kg, more than most individual devices. That's largely because the screen has its own processor and other components, rather than simply being a slim display. (Source: arstechnica.com)

What's The Point?

Those who've tried it say it physically works well and doesn't show any obvious signs of compromise in combining the two devices. However, they question how often a user would need to switch between the two formats or separate the device, particularly on the move. (Source: t3.com)

Part of the logic behind the device appears to be that different computing tasks require or benefit from the different operating systems. However, many applications are either available in both Windows and Android, work on both to some extent through emulation, or are accessible through a web browser regardless of operating system. Those options may involve some compromise and frustration, but that may not be enough to make this hybrid worth the money.

What's Your Opinion?

Would you be interested in such a device? Would you pay a premium for this functionality? What would be the biggest improvement you'd like to see in laptops and tablets?