Apple 'Distraction Control' Tool May Block Ads

iPhones and iPads could soon let users permanently hide parts of web pages including pop-up windows. The move has proven controversial with suggestions it could also be used as an ad-blocker.

The new feature is called Distraction Control and is in the development beta stages (i.e. test version) of the Safari web browser in the upcoming iOS 18 update. It also appears to be on the way in Safari for Mac computers.

The feature lets users tap a page menu button marked "Hide Distracting Items". That will bring up a list of elements on a web page such as pop-up windows, autoplay videos and banners asking for cookie consent.

Publishers Panic

The user can then mark any of these elements to hide and they'll disappear, including on return visits. However, the setting is device-specific and doesn't sync across to Safari elsewhere. Users can also return to the list to re-enable any element. (Source: macrumors.com)

Apple had previously hinted at a similar feature using the name Web Eraser. That prompted complaints from the News Media Association that the feature could make ad blocking easier and make it difficult for sites which rely on ads.

The controversy appears to have led to Apple adopting the Distraction Control name instead and possibly toning down the effects of the feature. (Source: fastcompany.com)

Dynamic Ads Remain

The biggest limitation is that it only works properly on static elements of a website. That rules out many online ads which aren't the same for all users but instead are dynamically created for each visitor, usually through targeting based on known information about the specific users.

While users can hide such ads with Distraction Control, they'll appear again the next time the user visits the site. They'll also appear immediately if ads are set to refresh, for example as users scroll down a page. Many users will likely conclude that tapping through the page menus every time they visit a site is too much hassle to get rid of ads only temporarily.

What's Your Opinion?

Would you use such a feature? Would it make you switch to Safari? Should Apple pay attention to publishers worried about even temporary ad blocking?