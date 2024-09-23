Windows File Explorer Can Remotely Access Android Phone

Windows users will soon be able to access files on their Android phone or tablet without a USB cable. The feature is already available in test editions of Windows 11.

The feature, first reported back in June, has now arrived for members of the Windows Insider Program, which gives early access to in-development and test features. They will also need to install the "Cross device experience host" tool from the Microsoft store.

Windows does already offer some wireless connectivity with Android phones such as using it as a webcam or getting on-screen notifications from the phone replicated on the computer monitor. A dedicated Phone Link app also offers some file access, though this is largely limited to viewing and moving photos between folders.

No Cable Needed

The new tool is accessible in the "Manage mobile devices" tool in Windows, with a switchable option to "Show mobile device in File Explorer."

Once enabled, this will work in much the same way as when a phone is connected to a Windows computer through a USB cable, with file access switched on. Users can then easily open, copy or delete files, as well as transfer them back and forth.

The connection is via WiFi, so transfer times (and how they compare to using USB) will vary depending on the local network.

Early Glitches

It appears the feature will only be available for Windows 11 and not the soon-to-be-unsupported Windows 10.

The feature is still in the testing stages and some users have reported glitches that mean changes made on the computer aren't always reflected on the phone itself. That's clearly a significant problem and, while it's likely Microsoft will quickly fix it, it may be worth waiting till the feature rolls out to the main public version of Windows 11 before using it for any important files.

What's Your Opinion?

Would you find this feature useful? How often do you connect your phone to your computer via USB? Do you worry about managing files stored on your phone?