Google Bans Popular Podcast App Over COVID-19 Content

Google has banned a hugely popular podcast app from the Play Store, claiming it breaches a ban on COVID-19 content. It appears to be a spectacular screw-up by Google's filtering system.

Podcast Addict is a leading app in its field with more than five million downloads, so it came as a surprise to developers to receive a message from Google saying it had been banned from the Play Store.

While it's still possible to install Podcast Addict manually, it's a big blow to its distribution and makes the app inaccessible to potential Android users who follow common security advice to stick to the official store. (Source: 9to5google.com)

The message from Google explaining the removal read: "Pursuant to Section 8.3 of the Developer Distribution Agreement and the Enforcement policy, apps referencing COVID-19, or related terms, in any form will only be approved for distribution on Google Play if they are published, commissioned, or authorized by official government entities or public health organizations." (Source: theregister.co.uk)

COVID-19 Apps Must Be Authoritative

That rule was added recently and was introduced with good intentions: Google wanted to crack down on apps which either gave misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic, or tried to exploit people looking for COVID-19 information to promote poor quality or even malicious apps.

The Podcast Addict developers say they haven't got any further detail from Google about exactly how their app breaches their rules. They note they haven't added any references to COVID-19 to the description or any listings data about the app.

The most likely explanation is that if somebody subscribes to a podcast or browses a directory of podcasts in the app, they'll be able to access descriptions of show episodes. Inevitably countless podcasts on all manner of subjects have had recent episodes which mention COVID-19 in the show description.

Google's filtering system may well have picked up these descriptions and not been set up to distinguish between the Podcast Addict app itself and the individual podcasts which it accesses and has no control over.

Slow Response To Appeal

The app's developers have formally appealed against the ban and the chances are Google will backtrack after getting poor publicity about the incident. However, the developers say they are particularly disappointed that Google rules mean it isn't entitled to a response to the appeal until seven days have passed.

They suggest Google should change its policies so that established apps which have a lot of downloads or have been available for a long time should get a fast-track process for any appeal - their logic being that such apps are more likely to be the victim of a procedural error rather than genuinely breaching the rules.

What's Your Opinion?

Are you surprised the app has been flagged this way? Is there a better way to automatically filter out misleading or dangerous apps? Should bigger apps get to the front of the queue when appealing against bans?