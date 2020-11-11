Windows 10 to Get Forced Feature Updates

Microsoft is to forcibly upgrade some computers running older versions of Windows 10. Only those on the Pro edition will be able to block the update.

It's a step up in Microsoft's campaign to keep people from using older Windows 10 versions. Until now it's mainly relied on dropping support and security fixes, the idea there being to scare people into making the upgrade. That's happening to version 1809 (released in late 2018) this week.

Microsoft is now turning its attention to computers running version 1903, released early last year. Version 1903 will officially lose security patch support on December 8, 2020.

Upgrade Depends On Compatibility

However, Microsoft will also attempt to upgrade these machines to a later edition, even if the user doesn't have automatic updates on. It appears it will try to install the latest edition that is compatible with the specific machine, which could be 1909, 2004 or 20H2. The first of these should be the least problematic as it brought comparatively few major changes.

It will then repeat the process by attempting to upgrade from version 1909 next May. That suggests an ongoing policy where it will try to stop any Windows computer getting two years behind with feature updates.

Windows Pro Lets You Say No

Windows Pro users can block these "forced" updates by changing an option using the Group Policy Editor. It also appears editing the Windows Registry could also block the update, though that's always something that carries risk. (Source: windowslatest.com)

It's also possible somebody will find the a way to cripple Windows in order to stop the updates, though that could be a game of cat and mouse.

TechRadar notes estimates that around 20 percent of Windows 10 computers are still running version 1903, so that likely means tens or even hundreds of million machines getting the forced update this month. (Source: techradar.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Should Microsoft make this move or leave it up to users when to update? Is the threat of removing security fixes enough to change people's behavior? How much control should users get over updates?