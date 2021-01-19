Google, Facebook Face News Fees

Google and Facebook could have to pay a fee to show content from Australian news organizations. The proposed laws have upset not just the tech giants, but the United States government.

The Australian proposals follow a government investigation that concludes the two companies have too much control in the media market. It pointed to several regional newspapers closing and advertising revenue falling for publications at the same time Google and Facebook benefit from using news extracts on Google News and in Facebook posts.

No Surprise Algorithm Changes

Under the laws, Google and Facebook would have to negotiate fees with news providers to use extracts in this way. If the two sides couldn't settle on a price, an independent arbitrator would make a ruling. Failing to comply with the arbitrator's decision could lead to a fine of up to US$7.7 million. (Source: reuters.com)

With both the negotiation and the arbitration, the guidelines say any fee has to reflect not just the value Google and Facebook get from using the content, but also the value to the news provider of getting inbound links from readers who click through to their site to see the full story.

The proposed law would also mean Google and Facebook would have to warn news providers 14 days in advance before changing their algorithms in a way that would impact their business.

US Warns Of Trade Deal Problems

The government is now consulting on the proposals and has received a submission from the United States government strongly opposing the idea. The US makes four key arguments against the law:

Despite being an Australian law, it exclusively targets two American companies.

The Australian government hasn't proven any existing laws have been broken.

The guidelines take into account the costs to news providers in producing content but not the costs to Facebook and Google of running their own sites.

The guidelines allow smaller media companies to work together on collective bargaining, something the US says is against "broadly accepted competition principles."

The US government also warns that letting an arbitrator make a binding decision on the fees would violate a clause in a US-Australia trade deal that says companies have the right to appeal against "administrative or bureaucratic decisions." (Source: theguardian.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Should this be a legal matter? Do Google and Facebook have a moral duty to pay for using extracts of news stories on their sites? Is their a fair way to calculate such fees?