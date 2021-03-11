You are hereHome › John Lister › Canadian Broadband Among Most Affordable
Canadian Broadband Among Most Affordable
Israel and Canada have the world's most affordable broadband according to a newly-published study. The rankings take into account earnings rather than just the raw broadband price.
The study, published by Surfshark, also found that the parts of the world with the most comparatively expensive broadband also had the worst service. (Source: surfshark.com)
The overall rankings take into account the prices for the cheapest fixed-line broadband package in a country plus the cost of 1GB of mobile broadband data. The researchers then compared these sums to average earnings in the country. Note that while the report doesn't confirm this, it appears the researchers were looking at monthly fees for fixed-line broadband.
Overall, Israel had the best affordability ranking, followed by Canada and Azerbaijan, while Columbia, Honduras and Nigeria were the least affordable. For entire continents, Oceania came out top with broadband being five times as affordable as Africa.
Pinch Of Salt Time
Naturally such figures need a degree of skepticism. For example, the accuracy of pricing data could vary across different countries, while the affordability rating could also vary depending significantly depending on whether the wage figures are based on average earnings across the population (as used in this study) or minimum wages, and how evenly incomes are distributed in a country.
The figures certainly varied dramatically. The report says the average Canadian can afford the cheapest fixed-line broadband with seven minutes work compared with 52 minutes in the United States and almost 10 hours in Mexico.
Meanwhile the time to earn enough to buy 1GB of mobile Internet is listed at seven minutes in the US, six minutes in Canada and 27 minutes in Mexico.
Comparative Costly Service Slow
The report also found a link between how affordable broadband is and how fast average speeds are. That makes sense in some ways as the slowest broadband is in countries with poor Internet infrastructure. That can mean the costs of developing networks get passed on to customers. (Source: weforum.org)
It should be noted the earnings figures in the study are based on take-home (post-tax) pay. That could affect the results as in some countries tax revenues help subsidize or expand broadband availability and reliability.
What's Your Opinion?
If you crunch the numbers, are you surprised how long it would take you to earn enough for a month's basic broadband or 1GB of data? Are these figures useful or is there too much variation to make them reliable? Would you have expected broadband prices in different countries to be more closely related to average earnings?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
I can help! Send me a message on the bottom left of the screen (using the Zopim Chat button), or click my picture to read more about how I can fix your computer over the Internet. Optionally you can read all about my credentials, here.
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
Canadian Broadband Among Most Affordable
Like health care, U.S. citizens for more for an essential service and get less service/quality than other countries. Americans are getting screwed from all directions.