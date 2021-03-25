You are hereHome › John Lister › YouTube to Produce Ads based on Image Recognition
YouTube to Produce Ads based on Image Recognition
YouTube is to automatically detect items in videos and then advertise them for sale. It will also automatically link to other videos covering the same item.
The system, titled "Products in this Video", has been in testing as a "small experiment" since April last year. YouTube confirmed this week that it is expanding the test so that more people see it. For now it remains a US-only feature. (Source: 9to5google.com)
It works by recognizing specific items in the video. YouTube hasn't explained exactly how this works, but it may involve a combination of on-screen graphics in the video, voiceovers and presenter speech referring to items, and image recognition. (Source: google.com)
Items Also Affect Suggested Videos
Details of the detected item will appear in a new clickable icon overlaid on the video itself, as well as in a list below the video. YouTube gives the example of links to buy handsets mentioned in a video about smartphones.
The recognized items could also affect the list of suggested videos to watch next, even if the item isn't mentioned in the video's title or description which is what normally affects the suggestions.
YouTube hasn't said how it will decide which videos to apply the technology to. For example, it would work well on its example of a video where somebody runs down their top ten smartphone releases of the year.
Advertisers May Be Hesitant
It might not work so well with videos discussing controversial topics. It could even be infuriating, for example if watching a video about the health risks of a well-known fast food brand led to adverts for that brand's food items.
Another question is how much control advertisers would have over placement. While it wouldn't necessarily cost them more (if the ads were pay-per-click), businesses might not want their ads to appear on a video that criticizes their product.
There's also no word yet on whether the technology will change the cut of ad revenue given to video creators.
What's Your Opinion?
Would you find this useful? Would you find it a distraction from videos? Do you trust Google to correctly identify items in a video?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
I can help! Send me a message on the bottom left of the screen (using the Zopim Chat button), or click my picture to read more about how I can fix your computer over the Internet. Optionally you can read all about my credentials, here.
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
How do you shut it off?
YouTube's list of suggested videos
never did make any sense and is very annoying!
It would be better if it had a freeze on it
because sometimes you see more than one video you want to watch in the list
and when you watch the first video
the list changes.....................