Courts Divided Over Disabled Access to Websites

A court has ruled a grocery store did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to make its website accessible to blind people. The ruling creates a confused national picture that may well end up in the Supreme Court.

The current case involves a chain called Winn-Dixie. A blind man brought the case forward after finding three features of the website were incompatible with his screen-reading software: online prescription filling, a store locator and a digital coupon tool.

Carlos Gil said this had a discriminatory effect as it meant that visits to physical stores in order to pick up prescriptions took significantly longer. He also said he was uncomfortable discussing his prescription orders in the store because being blind meant he did not know if anyone other than the pharmacist was listening.

Judges Say Only Physical Locations Count

When Gil first brought the case in 2017, a court ruled that Winn-Dixie had violated the ADA, which requires equal access to a "public accommodation" such as a physical store. The court said in this case the website acted as a "gateway" to the physical store and affected Gil's use of the store's services when picking up prescriptions. (Source: arstechnica.com)

That ruling has now been overturned by a federal appeals court. Two judges agreed with Winn-Dixie's argument that the ADA strictly applies to physical locations. They said that the website accessibility issues did not prevent Gil from accessing the prescription service in the store.

The third judge in the appeals court dissented with the ruling, saying online prescription filling was effectively part of the physical store's service.

Rules Differ Across States

For now the ruling affects cases Alabama, Georgia and Florida. It's in contrast to a previous appeals ruling that affects Western states in California. In that case, judges ruled Dominos had violated the ADA by not making its online ordering accessible to blind users. They said that this impeded access to the physical facilities where either customers collected or staff dispatched pizzas.

The split is particularly problematic for national chains that now face different interpretations of a federal law in different parts of the country. That makes it a good shot that a case will reach the Supreme Court at some point in the future.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you agree with the ruling in the Gil case? Should websites and apps come under the ADA if they relate to an in-store service? Should all online services be required to offer access to users with disabilities?