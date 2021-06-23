Windows 11 Moves Start Menu, Leaked Online

What looks very much to be "Windows 11" has leaked online. Most of the changes appear to be cosmetic, though it should boost performance on some PCs.

While nothing is yet confirmed, we've effectively moved from "Windows 11 is coming" being an interesting rumor to something that seems likely, unless and until Microsoft denies it.

Not only has what appears to be a copy of the new system (displaying the Windows 11 name on screen) leaked online, but Microsoft has issued a legal takedown notice to Google demanding it stop including the leak download page in its search results. The notice very much implies the software is genuine.

To say the least, it's a very bad idea for most users to download operating systems from an untrusted source, let alone systems that haven't officially been released yet. Fortunately some brave or foolish people have done so, giving some insight into the apparent new system.

Start In The Middle

The most notable change seems to be that both the Start menu moves from the left of the screen to the center, as do the open application items at the bottom of the screen. The taskbar remains in the bottom right.

It's certainly not an intuitive choice as the Start menu button will no longer be in a predictable place (the very bottom left) but instead it appears it will be somewhere along the bottom with the precise location depending on how many applications are open. (Source: thurrott.com)

The controversial "live tiles" have gone, though a new taskbar icon will open up "Widgets." As with older versions of Windows, these display information such as weather that's updated over time. (Source: neowin.net)

No Sharp Corners

The visual overhaul continues with new icons and rounded corners on Windows. Many of the visual tweaks appear to be from the abandoned Windows 10X project designed for computers that switched between regular display and touchscreen modes. That's not good news for people who've become increasingly frustrated as Microsoft seems to show less interest in designing for people on a traditional desktop setup.

The leaked system doesn't seem to have much in the way of new features or functions. It does seem to run faster on some modern processors with use a setup dubbed big.LITTLE that's designed to balance performance and battery use depending on what the computer is doing.

What's Your Opinion?

Are you excited by the prospect of Windows 11? Does the relocation of the Start menu and app icons make sense to you? Does it matter if the changes are mainly visual?