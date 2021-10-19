You are hereHome › John Lister › Google Enables '2-Step Verification' as Default
Google Enables '2-Step Verification' as Default
Google is switching on two-factor authentication by default for 150 million users. It's also making it mandatory for two million people who upload videos to YouTube.
The system means no longer relying on passwords as the only way to control access to account. Instead it adds a second method such as getting a security code on a particular phone.
Two-Factor versus "Two-Step" Verification
Google calls the concept two-step verification, though that doesn't really describe it properly. The more commonly used "two factor" term refers to the idea of combining different types of authentication and identification such as "something you know" (the password) and "something you have" (the phone or a USB security key).
The way two-factor authentication works is usually designed as a compromise between convenience and security. For example, a common set-up is that a password is enough to access an account from the user's home computer. An attempted log-in from a PC in another location will trigger the security code.
Tap To Confirm
Although Google strongly encourages two-factor authentication on its account, it appears it is disappointed by the proportion of people who've taken it up. That's why it's now making it the default option for some users, meaning they'll have to actively disable it if they want. (Source: theregister.com)
Google says it has chosen the 150 million users by looking for "Google accounts that have the proper backup mechanisms in place to make a seamless transition to 2SV." (Source: blog.google)
That appears to mean people who have an Android phone on which they use their Google account. In this case the secondary check won't be a code sent by text message but rather an on-screen prompt that simply requires a tap.
YouTubers Get No Option
Two-step verification / two-factor authentication will also become mandatory for the two million YouTube users who are enrolled in the site's partner program. That means they are entitled to a proportion of revenue from ads shown before or beside their videos.
While making the security mandatory is a strong step, Google's logic appears to be that security breaches of such accounts could be particularly serious. For example, an attacker could change account settings to siphon off revenue payments, or use the account to distribute malicious videos to a large in-build audience.
What's Your Opinion?
Do you use two-factor authentication on any accounts? Is Google right to make it the default for many users? Are you happy with the balance of convenience and security on your online accounts?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
Complaints
A lot of people are going to complain about this being a major inconvenience, especially if you live in the dark ages and don't own a smartphone. The fact is, most major banks and insurance companies have been using this technology since the early 2000s with dedicated pagers that provide random numbers as part of the login procedure. This prevents accounts from being taken over and is a very good way to stop the bad guys from getting into the systems, though it's not the only option to prevent an entity from being hacked.
google's two-step
I don't own a smart phone but do have a desktop and laptop so I guess that makes me a dinosaur but, who cares. I'll just have to live with it.
Physical limitations
I have a physical disability, so I don't have/can't use a Smart Phone or any cellphone. I can't even use a touch screen because of my spastic movements. How am I supposed to log into my YouTube account if I must use a two-step verification? Google and other websites aren't considering how this will affect users with physical limitations.
Data theft
My phone number is none of ggl's beeswax. I hate this with a vicious passion and have resisted it since it was imposed on me, locking me out of my own email accounts by way of clocking my IP address without my knowledge and denying me entry even after my supplying correct pw and correct secret question answers.
They don't give a crap about people's 'security'. They're collecting identifying data on people.
If I were a conspiracy theorist nutter I'd be starting to cite new world orders about now.
Nutty... OR ARE THEYYYY
MANDATE?
this is part and parcel of the left's MANDATES to those of us who refuse to use their recommended whatever. "Take our vaccine." "No? Then we will MANDATE that you do it." "Wear a mouth diaper." "No? Then we will MANDATE it." "Use a two-step method to sign in." "No? Then we will MANDATE that you do." Wonder what would happen if everyone just told the MANDATERS to take a flying leap? I really do NOT REQUIRE Google to have an e-mail account. In fact, I do NOT REQUIRE Google for anything since all its functions are performed by other companies. Push me too far and I will just tell them to "eat dirt!".