Phone Makers Attacked for Frequent Releases

Using the average phone a year longer would have the same environmental impact as taking 636,000 cars off the road each year according to campaigners. It's a claim that's sparked calls to end the habit of manufacturers to produce a new model every year.

The calls come in the run-up to a major climate change conference, but remains unclear what incentive gadget-makers have to respond.

The 636,000 cars figure comes from the Public Interest Research Group, whose campaigns include giving consumers a right to repair devices. It told The Register that an average of 416,000 US cellphones are ditched every day, which is plausible if high-sounding: it's roughly equivalent to the average adult getting rid of a phone every two years. (Source: theregister.com)

Climate Talks Agenda

That's led the BCS (British Computer Society) to call for product release cycles to be a major talking point at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also called COP26.

The BCS contrasted phones and other gadgets with cars, where it's usual to replace almost all components when they fail, with scrapping the entire vehicle a last resort.

However, the BCS also noted that even when devices continue to work, manufacturers still have a culture of releasing new models as often as possible, trying to persuade users to upgrade to the latest version.

Apple Under Fire

Apple has even been accused of deliberately slowing down performance on older iPhones. It settled a consumer fraud lawsuit but denied any wrongdoing. It argued the slowdown was necessary to preserve battery life on the older handsets and prevent a problem that meant the latest version of iOS was causing unwanted shutdowns. (Source: npr.org)

It's difficult to see how officials and lawmakers can make much difference from this angle however. It's certainly true that many jurisdictions have experimented with laws that stop manufacturers making it harder to repair devices, for example by restricting component availability or unfairly voiding warranties.

However, it's highly unlikely most countries with a market economy could or would stop businesses launching new products. Instead that's something more likely to be addressed by changing consumer demand or by a manufacturer finding it made more money selling fewer, longer-lasting devices.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you worry about the environmental impact of the devices you buy and use? Do you always get the latest upgrade or use devices as long as you can? Is it realistic to ask or expect manufacturers to wait longer between new models?