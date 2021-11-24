Windows 10 Updates Slowed Down

Microsoft is to switch to updating Windows 10 once a year. It's good news both for those hoping to use it for years to come and for those who'd prefer Microsoft to stop making changes for the sake of it.

When Windows 10 debuted, Microsoft adopted a policy of batching most non-security updates into two releases each year. The plan appeared to be that this schedule would effectively go on forever with Windows 10 being the last totally new "edition" of the system. That was been ditched with the release of Windows 11, leaving some question over future updates.

Windows 10 & 11 Updates Synchronized

Microsoft has now confirmed the major updates will slow to once a year for both Windows 10 and Windows 11. While Microsoft hasn't said so publicly, it seems part of the reason is that it's making very few significant changes to Windows 10 now and there might not be enough to make more frequent updates worthwhile. (Source: theregister.com)

The move will be welcome news to users who've encountered problems with Windows 10 updates, particularly a frustrating vicious cycle where something goes wrong in an update, a fix is released, but the fix breaks another feature.

Microsoft has also confirmed its support plans for Windows 10. Those using Home and Pro editions who get the forthcoming November 2021 update will get support for the next 18 months, while those on Enterprise and Education will get support for the next 30 months. (Source: windows.com)

2025 Deadline Holds

Support will continue on a rolling schedule, meaning users who get the scheduled update in late 2022 will extend their support period, and so on.

Officially Microsoft is only committing to supporting Windows 10 as a whole until 14 October 2025. At that point it will face a familiar dilemma if a large proportion of users are still running the system, particularly if hardware requirements make it impossible for many to get Windows 11.

If Windows 10 is still widely used in 2025, it seems highly unlikely Microsoft would axe security updates and leave the system open to attack. However, the more often it extends support deadlines, the less incentive users have to upgrade to later editions of Windows.

What's Your Opinion?

Is switching to annual updates a smart idea? Should Microsoft continue to make any major updates to Windows 10? Do you think Microsoft really will ditch support in 2025 as scheduled?