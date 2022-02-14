You are hereHome › John Lister › Microsoft Nags Windows 11 Upgraders
Microsoft Nags Windows 11 Upgraders
Microsoft is testing a warning message for users running Windows 11 on unsupported machines. It's the first time such a warning has appeared after an upgrade rather than before.
The situation with upgrades to Windows 11 has been complicated to say the least. Microsoft originally annoyed many users by insisting the upgrade was only available for machines with certain specifications and features. Some of these, such as a hardware component called a Trusted Protection Module (TPM v2.0), aren't on even some recently-manufactured PCs.
Microsoft later clarified that "incompatible" machines can be upgraded through various workarounds, including editing the Windows Registry and installing from a USB stick. However, it made clear that the resulting "Windows 11 computer" would be unsupported and ineligible for security updates. In reality it has issued the updates to such machines while reiterating that this is no guarantee it will do so in the future.
Users Unimpressed
Now the latest test build of Windows 11 has added a special message in the System section of the Settings menu. Next to the listing for the computer itself, the message reads "System requirements not met" with a "Learn more" link explaining the requirements. (Source: arstechnica.com)
Microsoft is likely testing response to the message, for example, to see if users respond by reverting to Windows 10, changing their hardware to be fully compatible with Windows 11, or ignoring it completely.
If the response on social media is anything to go by, it's likely to be the last of these, with user Henry Isoppo making the fair point "Good lord how can these guys get more annoying? We had to go through registry hacks to install the f**king thing. We know it's not supported."
Windows 10 Deadline Approaching
Ultimately it's yet another example of Microsoft heading towards a familiar dilemma. If it insists on the Windows 11 specifications before it allows a "proper" upgrade, many users will simply stick with Windows 10.
Come the scheduled end of support for Windows 10 in 2025, that likely means a high proportion of users will still be running it. In turn, Microsoft will have to choose between backtracking on the support schedule or ending security updates and leaving users more open to cyber attacks. (Source: microsoft.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Did your machine "fail" the Windows 11 requirements? Have you used the workaround installation? Should Microsoft relax the requirements for upgrading?
