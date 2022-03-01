You are hereHome › John Lister › Windows 11 New Features Revealed
Windows 11 New Features Revealed
Details of the first major update to Windows 11 are coming to light through testing programs. It's mainly about adding features that were expected but missing from the original release, some of which will be more welcome than others.
Despite the release of a new edition of Windows (rather than version 10 getting updated forever), Microsoft is sticking to its strategy of infrequent updates rather than constant tinkering. It's reportedly only going to add new features in bulk once a year, with the first such update expected this summer.
We're now at the point where the earliest of those features and changes have rolled out to people on the most advanced "channel" of Microsoft's testing program.
Amazon App Store In Play
These include several features that Microsoft originally trailed as coming with Windows 11 from the start. The most notable of these is the ability to install and run some Android apps. That might seem odd for desktop computers, but it could mean a new audience for Android developers who don't have the skills or capacity to produce Windows or website versions of their apps.
The big catch is that unlike a similar feature on Chromebooks that (quite understandably) works with the Google Play store, Windows 11 will only run apps from the Amazon app store. That has a considerably smaller range of apps available.
Microsoft Account Needed
Many of the other changes are minor tweaks to the user interface. Among the more useful are the addition of volume controls to the Quick Settings tool. That may only save a few seconds and a couple of menu clicks, but that's likely to be much appreciated by users without media control keys on their keyboard, particularly when unexpected audio starts blasting out. (Source: thurrott.com)
Meanwhile the testing suggests Microsoft will update the Pro version of Windows 11 so that users need an Internet connection and a Microsoft account to run the system. That's already the case with the Home version and has proven somewhat controversial. It's likely existing workarounds will continue to do the trick for users who strongly object to the policy. (Source: zdnet.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Do you have any interest in running Android apps on a Windows PC? Does Windows 11 desperately need any new features? Does the need for an Internet connection and Microsoft account bother you?
Comments
3 reasons why I'm not upgrading to Windows 11 ... yet
I've used Windows 11 a handful of times on client machines when doing remote desktop work. Here are a few items that are missing and are keeping me from upgrading:
1. Classic Shell doesn't appear to work (properly) to replace the existing Windows 11 start menu, which I despise as much as the Windows 10 start menu. I prefer to use Classic Shell along with the existing Microsoft start menu logo, and not the Classic Shell logo (a clamshell). The "option" to use the Microsoft logo + Classic Shell doesn't appear to be available with Windows 11 currently. Also, from my minimal time using it: the Classic Shell start button only appears to hover over top of the existing Windows 11 start button which means that it's still possible to click on the original Windows 11 start menu accidentally. This would be incredibly annoying if you use PCs at light speed (like myself); having to deal with erroneous clicks is incredibly annoying to say the least. That said: I did see a registry hack somewhere online regarding Classic Shell and Windows 11, but I was using a client's machine and I wasn't willing to try it, which may have addressed these annoyances.
2. The task bar right-click dialogue menu is missing the Task Manager option, which I use - at minimum - 10 to 20 times a day in order to review running tasks / CPU usage, disk usage, etc. Why in the hell would Microsoft remove this highly useful feature?
3. The right-click dialogue menu (whether it's on the desktop or clicking on an icon) won't display the entire menu. I have now have to click on the "Show more options" option to produce the entire dialogue menu - including COPY and PASTE of all things! In other words, what normally took 1 click now takes 2 clicks. I'm sure there must be a registry hack or fix for this somewhere, but currently I'm not aware of it due to my extremely limited experience with Windows 11. Note: I researched this just now and it appears the menu can be customized - but out of the box it's completely broken.
These issues alone are enough for me not to migrate to Windows 11 just yet. Also, it's buggy and I wouldn't consider moving to Windows 11 most likely for another 1 - 1.5 years when the majority of bugs and issues have been addressed or when third-party software developers release "tools" that will make Windows 11 more usable.
Dennis, regarding #2, it was
Dennis, regarding #2, it was just moved to the right click/start button menu. Agreed with your point though "why mess with it", but its there - just rt-click on the logo.
More...
BTW, also with #3, copy/paste are there by default without further clicking - but they are now icons at the top or bottom, depending where you are invoking the context menu. ;-)
W11
I've been using it for three months now and I agree that it brings back memories of W-ME, Vista, and W8! Tech "weenies" cannot leave well enough, alone. They have to change things to justify their existence. I'm really looking forward to W-12 when things get back to normal.
Bring back the Quick Launch toolbar!
I like a clean desktop. I make extensive use of the Windows 10 feature to have a Quick Launch option. I'll upgrade as soon as they fix it.
Does the need for an Internet connection and Microsoft account
Does the need for an Internet connection and Microsoft account bother you?
Let's see on software that has security like Swiss cheese
or a screen door on a submarine
do I wan't more unnecessary connections?
Really what this is
is that they just realized they don't have a kill switch on their software
so XP, Win 7, etc are still out there......
and you know they are going to keep coming out with bad software
after bad software
after bad software
because when you are only making software so you can get into the USA
and you don't even really know the language
how could you make good software?
and how can M$ MAKE you use it??????????????????