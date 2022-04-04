Sextortion - What to Do (and What Not to Do)

Infopackets Reader Steve C. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I've managed to get myself caught up in sextortion and I don't know what to do. Here's a quick rundown on my story: a few weeks ago I met a woman on a dating site. I gave her my phone number and we've been texting back and forth. Initially it was harmless conversation but eventually she wanted more photos of me. Later on she asked for some explicit images and videos.

A few days ago, her father reached out to me and says she's under age and he wants money or he's going to the police with my pictures and videos. Since then he's tried to call me repeatedly by phone. It says the phone number is in New York. Last night I got a text message from another number stating that she's suicidal and in the hospital.

The father says she smashed a window, broke her phone, and crashed her car - all stemming from this supposed love affair. They suggested I pay for the damages or they are going to go to the police with my nudes, stating that I'm in love with kids. After reading your article on sextortion, I realize this is a scam. What are my options? "

Related: Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do

My response:

What you're referring to is the "she's underage" version of the sextortion scam.

My name is Dennis Faas and I run this site, and I've been online for 21 years helping people with technology-related issues. Friends call me Dennis, or "Savardo" (after Denis Savard, the famous NHL hockey player that invented the 'spin-o-rama' move) - but clients call me the Sextortion Savior - and for good reason, because I have all the answers. And, as someone that has specialized in cyber crimes since 2014, I can attest that the question "Sextortion - What to do?" comes up quite frequently.

I'll explain some options below and weigh the pros and cons. It's important to understand that the scammers have most of this already figured out in terms of what you can do, and so your options are going to be very limited.

Welcome to my church !

If you need help right now, feel free to contact me directly - or keep reading.

Q. " Why are you calling yourself a Sextortion Savior? This is a serious matter. "

A. " It's the nick-name I've been given by clients. The fact is, listening to what sextortion clients go through is literally doom-and-gloom all day long. Some clients have said they're ready to 'end it all' due to the intense pressure caused by these con artists - but, please don't do that. There is a way out, and I can help you. In reality: I'm making light of this situation in hopes of putting a smile on your face - because let's be honest - you probably don't feel like laughing right now, do you? If I made you smile as you read this article, then mission accomplished! In all seriousness, I am serious when discussing this subject, however. Blessings from This Good Shepherd! "

Sextortion - What To Do

Please allow me to preach the gospel and provide you with real-world options.

1. Hire me to fix this problem for you (read why below!).

Let's start with some shameless self promotion before considering the other options.

When it comes to sex extortion, I can tell you firsthand that what scammers do is not only humiliating, but infuriating when it comes time to expose you. The good news is that it's completely preventable with my help. Hallelujah!

I am a subject matter expert (SME) on the topic of sextortion and have completed over 750+ cases. For the last 2 years, I've listened to what my clients said and have developed an all-encompassing plan to limit and completely prevent your exposure in almost all cases. Even if you are exposed, I have multiple contingency plans to get you out of this mess.

Need an excuse to delay the scammers right this minute? I've got 8 convincing scenarios ready to go - including pictures you can send to scammers to show that you're actively trying to get the money they're asking for. Believe me, they are going to ask you for pictures if you try to delay them .



. Did you sign up for Ashley Madison or meet a super-hot beautiful woman online somewhere, and don't want your wife or girlfriend to find out? I've got multiple ways to prevent your exposure, plus 5 excuses you can use to explain it even if you are exposed. One of these excuses was contributed by a police officer that purchased my plan! Yes, for real!



ways to prevent your exposure, plus 5 excuses you can use to explain it even if you are exposed. One of these excuses was contributed by a that purchased my plan! Are the scammers targeting your kids with your nudes? I've got ways to prevent it AND explain it. Scapegoats galore!



Not sure what to do about your job or school? I'll tell you how to handle this gracefully. Amen!

Simply put: I've got all the answers. (For real).

The biggest and most recurring compliment I get from clients is that " You've not only given me a sense of peace, but you've also given me a way out of this mess! "

In fact, a police officer that hired me a few weeks ago was thrilled with my service and said he was going to recommend me to his police officer friends and any civilians that might need my service. It's not too often a police officer thanks YOU for YOUR service! How awesome is that? I can't make this stuff up.

Typical turnaround time to complete your case is 1-3 days. That's the fastest time for this type of service on the Internet - and you don't need to pay a premium price to get it. Other services take substantially longer and charge astronomical fees. Interested in learning more? Contact me here.

Still on the fence? Want to learn more about me? Here's some info: I have dedicated my entire professional career (21 years) helping others with technology-related issues (click here to read all 2,000+ of my articles). Since 2014, I've shifted focus to cyber crime mitigation, including technical support fraud and most recently, sextortion. Want proof of what I just said? Click here to view my credentials; click here to see my Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science (1999); click here to read an article written about me by Alan Gardyne of Associate Programs (2003); click here to view a recommendation for my services from the University of Florida (dated 2006).

Now let's move to other approaches commonly used to when answering the question "Sextortion - What to do?"

2. Report the profile on social media (won't work).

You can report the profile that is coming after you, but this has zero effect on the outcome. Based on my research, I know that scammers own multiple fake accounts on all social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, etc). If the scammers leave a trail of evidence when they threatened you (in chat, group chat, on a public post, etc) it will all disappear when they "permanently delete" their account.

Technically speaking, the "permanently deleted" account is not deleted, but instead goes to sleep for 30 days. All evidence disappears the moment the account is "deleted" - until the account is reactivated.

If the account is not reactivated at this point, it will be truly be permanently deleted (for real) after 30 days - but scammers won't let this happen because fake accounts are a difficult commodity, especially in a third-world scammer-infested country like Africa, Philippines, India and Morocco. (Facebook makes it hard to create fake accounts). These are the top 4 countries I hear about the most when it comes to sex extortion. How do I know? Because that's where the money goes. Pure evil!

Simply put: if you reported the scammer account to Facebook, Instagram, etc, it is up to moderators to investigate the issue. We're talking massive communities of millions and billions of profiles, so moderators won't get to the request until hours after you report it, and by then the account "no longer exists" because the account is "asleep" and all evidence disappears.

The end result: nothing is achieved.

3. Block the scammers and shut down your social media accounts (not likely to work).

Most clients I speak to tell me they shut down their social media and blocked the scammers thinking that the problem is going to go away on its own. In 98% of all cases I've worked on, this won't work.

Here's why: the moment you said hello, the scammers downloaded an offline copy of your social media accounts, researched your name online, did a reverse lookup on your phone number, etc. If you don't stay in communication with them so they can keep on threatening you - so you keep on paying - they are likely to reach out your friends / family / followers / job / school in order to expose you.

Don't want that to happen? Contact me now and put this nightmare behind you in as little as 3 days. Demons be gone!

4. Make an announcement to family and friends that your account got hacked (limited results).

Many of the sextortion victims I talk to inform me that they've made an announcement on social media that their account got hacked and have instructed family and friends not to open up messages from strangers. Speaking from experience: this is definitely not going to work. The scammers know how to get around this issue - and I'll share this information if you decide to hire me.

5. Tell the scammers you're on life support (limited results).

You can get creative and come up with an excuse as to why you can't pay. For example: you can tell them you have COVID-19 and you're in the hospital on life support.

Be careful here - the scammers will call your bluff and demand photographic proof you're in the hospital. Believe me, they will. They hear excuses all day long and will cut right through the bullshit. If you don't have the proof, they will go mental and threaten to expose you.

(On the other hand: I've got this completely covered with 8 ready-to-go made up excuses with pictures you can use to get these third-world sacks of poo off your back - but only available if you purchase my plan. Interested? Contact me here). I will whisper the gospel in your ear!

6. Call the police (not going to work).

In most cases the police will tell you to not pay anything and/or block the scammers. I've already explained why shutting down social media won't work per #3 reason above. If you want proof that you filed a report in order to save your job: this is a good approach because it shows you're concerned, but it won't do anything in terms of preventing your exposure. If you want help with that, you can hire me.

7. Hire a lawyer (waste of money - most of the time).

You can hire a lawyer to scare the sex extortion scammers away using a cease and desist letter (valued at $3,000), but this will have extremely limited results - and it's really expensive.

Here's why: unless you met this person face-to-face in the same physical room, chances are you are dealing with an overseas scammer (such as: Africa, Philippines, Morocco, India, etc).

Showing an overseas scammer a cease and desist letter from a lawyer will likely result in your exposure because the scammers simply don't care about the law. These are criminals, after all. For this reason, the scammers are operating with practical impunity because they are in another country, and because they are anonymous. What good is a letter from a lawyer going to do?

Want a cheaper alternative? Contact me here - I've got a MUCH better plan to offer. Praise be!

Sextortion - What To Not Do

1. Pay the sex extortion scammers and trust that they will leave you alone (won't work).

In 100% of all cases I've worked on where the victim pays money, the scammers ALWAYS turn around and ask for more once payment is received. Unfortunately, most people that contact me say they've already paid.

From the scammer's perspective: there is no reason for them to stop extorting you for money because they own your pictures and videos and will keep using it to blackmail you no matter what they say.

Think about this: you got caught up in this scam because you were lied from the get-go. There's no reason to believe anything the scammers tell you will be the truth moving forward. This is blackmail after all!

2. Pay the scammers and "buy yourself some time" (may or may not work).

Most victims I talk to say that they paid "a little bit" to make the scammers go away in order to "buy some time". In rare cases, this works - but not for long.

Here's why: the scammers work in groups and pass your information to other scammers within the group. Either your name sits in a pool with other victims and scammers grab at your name at random. Whatever arrangement you have with the current scammer won't matter with whoever picks up your name tomorrow.

So, if you paid the scammers $300 today and they promise to leave you alone for a week - THINK AGAIN - because you'll be talking to someone new tomorrow and they'll demand you pay them immediately regardless of what agreement you had yesterday. This is how it goes 100% of the time. You've been warned!

Don't want to pay anything to the scammers? I've got excuses you can give them in my plan. Contact me here and this nightmare will end in as little as 3 days. Look to the skies and I will bless thee!

3. Hire a dark web hacker to "delete" your pictures or videos (won't work - scam)

If you've researched "sextortion - what to do" online, you've most likely come across posts on Quora and similar where someone claims to have hired a dark web hacker to magically leap into the sextortionist's devices and had their explicit pictures and videos deleted.

THIS IS 100% A SCAM .

If it was as easy as hiring a "hacker" to change things around every time something goes wrong in life, then the world would be upside down because no one would be able to do any kind of online banking in confidence. Think about it!

I recently spoke to a client that hired a supposed dark web hacker, in which case the "hacker" demanded that the client pay a substantial "tip" for the service. The client refused. Now the "hacker" is claiming to expose him, plus the original sex extortion scammers are saying the same.

In this case, the client went from one scam to the next. You've been warned!

Want a real senior systems administrator to help you with this problem? Contact me here. No smoke and mirrors - just solid advice and a solid plan to offer! Can I get an 'amen!'

4. Hire a company to "scare" the scammers a way (limited results)

Some clients have told me that they previously hired a company (paying thousands of dollars in the process) with promises that the scammers would be scared away and/or incarcerated, and/or that their pictures and videos would be deleted. It almost sounds too good to be true!

In all seriousness, sometimes the scare tactics work, but a lot of times it does not because scammers simply don't scare easily - because they work in groups. And they're overseas. And they're anonymous. Think about it! Even if you scared one away, another one is likely to come back because they share your information within the group.

As for incarceration of overseas criminals - well, that's really difficult to prove. On that note, will forcing the scammers to delete your nudes work? I really doubt it. Even if they provided "video proof" of the info being deleted, you have no way of knowing if it's been copied somewhere else or that they or someone within the group won't contact you again in the near future.

The fact is: the scammers are operating with practical impunity and they know it. While it's nice to have a third-party manage your case, the truth is that you'll be left completely in the dark during the process, not knowing when or if it's actually getting done.

I've also heard clients later "upgraded" their protection for thousands of dollars more because they were told scammers might come back in the near future. Sometimes this extra protection is offered even after failing to scare them off in the first place.

While I agree that scammers might come back at a later date (because it's happened to my clients as well), having to pay for protection that is completely intangible seems ... wrong.

Comparatively speaking, the plan I'm offering is 100% transparent, hands on, and costs a mere fraction of what other places are charging. You can also re-use it again in the future if the scammers do come back. I think that's fair, don't you? Contact me here if you agree. Leave your phone number if you want the fastest response. I'll send you a recorded call in the mean time in case I'm not available. God speed! Download my gospel now!

I hope that helps (and I hope you smiled when reading this, though I am being serious).

---

About the author: Dennis Faas is the owner and operator of Infopackets.com. With over 30 years of computing experience, Dennis' areas of expertise are a broad range and include PC hardware, Microsoft Windows, Linux, network administration, and virtualization. Dennis holds a Bachelors degree in Computer Science (1999) and has authored 6 books on the topics of MS Windows and PC Security. If you like the advice you received on this page, please up-vote / Like this page and share it with friends. For technical support inquiries, Dennis can be reached via Live chat online this site using the Zopim Chat service (currently located at the bottom left of the screen); optionally, you can contact Dennis through the website contact form.