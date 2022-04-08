Do Blackmailers Follow Through? (And What to Expect)

Are you being blackmailed with sextortion (sex extortion)?

Contact me here using the contact form.

IMPORTANT: If you paid the scammers anything at all, they will simply turn around and ask for more . This is how this scam goes 100% of the time. Don't be fooled into thinking a one-time payment will be the end - IT NEVER IS!

In this article, you will find answers to the following questions:

Infopackets Reader Bill W. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

Thanks so much for your article on 'Sextortion - What To Do' - including what not to do. Unfortunately, I have a similar situation. A few weeks ago, I received a random chat request from a female with a Whatsapp business account asking if I was affiliated with her company. She claims to work in the shipping department. I responded back stating she had the number, but that didn't stop her from repeatedly messaging me.

As time went on, we exchanged some photos of each other (clothed). She asked where I worked, what kind of car I drive, etc. Eventually I let down my guard and I fired off a picture of my privates (per her request), but I made sure not to include my face.

Flash forward to this week and she's asked me for money because her car broke down and needs to be fixed. I politely refused. She got all bent out of shape and is promising to contact my wife, my workplace, and post my pictures all over social media.

I now realize this is a scam. My question is: do blackmailers follow through? She's made a collage out of the photos I sent and says if I don't pay in the next 3 days she's going to follow through with the threats. I've searched all over the Internet for 'do sextortionists follow through' and 'what to do if you're being blackmailed', etc, but can't seem to find a definitive answer and thought I would ask you, since you specialize in this cyber sex crime. Do you have any advice? "

My response:

Before I get into explaining this, let me introduce myself. My name is Dennis Faas and I run this site, and I've been online for 21 years helping people with technology-related issues. Friends call me by my first name - but clients call me the Sextortion Savior - and for good reason: I have all the answers. And, as someone that has specialized in cyber crimes since 2014, the question "Do blackmailers follow through?" is asked on a daily basis.

The short-but-sweet answer is: yes, blackmailers do follow through, but some don't and it largely depends on your circumstances.

Allow me to explain.

Take the following into consideration:

Sextortion is an organized crime (almost always).



The sextortionists are anonymous, though I've heard from many clients that the Philippine scammers will show their face if you are brave enough to answer a video call with them. Nonetheless, they are practically anonymous.



The scammers work in groups (almost always).



The scammers are usually overseas.*



The scammers will do anything to get your money.

* = True 99% of the time based on all the cases I've worked on (over 750+), and all the phone calls I've taken (over 2,000+). The sextortionists are located in scammer-infested countries such as: Africa, Philippines, Morocco, and India. How do I know? Because that's where the money goes.

With that said:

If you paid the scammers anything, you have officially opened the doorway to hell . They know you're scared and will keep on asking for more. Sex extortion is double-edged sword: if you don't pay them, they might expose you - but, if you pay them anything, they'll never stop asking for more.



Because the sextortionists work in groups, your name will be passed along within the group. If you paid a scammer with promises that this will "buy yourself time" - THINK AGAIN - because another sextortion scammer might contact you in the next few hours (or days) demanding more money.

Because the sextortionists work in groups, your name will be passed along within the group. If you paid a scammer with promises that this will "buy yourself time" - THINK AGAIN - because another sextortion scammer might contact you in the next few hours (or days) demanding more money.



Do not think for a moment that they will honor any previous agreements, even if you paid a large sum. The entire circumstance was a lie from the get-go.

You have a 50-50 chance of being exposed as each day passes - however - you are likely be dealing with a new scammer each day.



In other words: if they didn't expose you on day 1 and 2, it doesn't mean day 3 and 4 will be a cake walk because you might be dealing with a seasoned pro on those days that will force the money out of you.

Yes, eventually the sextortion scammers will go away at some point - but not before potentially exposing you.

Generally speaking, the risk of your exposure increases each day that passes - especially in the beginning. If you don't comply with their continued requests for money, the risk of your exposure also increases because they will only wait for so long to get paid.

Don't want to take that risk? Need a solid plan and advice to get you out of this mess and contingency plans if you are exposed? Contact me now.

Yes, the scammers will eventually stop harassing you at some point - but with caveats.

In this situation, one of two things will happen: they will either go away on their own and not expose you, or they will go away after they expose you. That said, some scammers come back 6-8 months later.

Speaking from experience: one of my clients signed up for a hookup website while his wife was out of country. Regrettably, the scammers found his wife's Facebook account online and demanded $2500 for their silence. Once that money was received, they demanded another $2500 ... and more after that. At that point, the client hired me and I was able to significantly reduce his exposure. Using various stall tactics and strategies, the scammers eventually lost interested and went away on their own.

Unfortunately, the scammers came back 8 months later and asked for more. The client chose to ignored them, and that's when they contacted his wife. The client reached out to me again for advice. Through phone consultation, we were able to come up with yet another contingency plan to explain the situation to his wife.

Some scammers bluff and some don't when it comes to exposing you.

With each day that passes, your risk of exposure increases because the scammers will only wait so long for you to pay them. You won't know if you will be exposed until it happens.

I get asked this question almost every day.

Here are some not-so-nice examples of what happens if you don't pay the blackmailers based on cases I've worked on in the past:

Most of the time they will reach out to family and friends through social media directly using instant messaging. This threat is pretty much universal. When the sex extortion scammers threaten you, it's usually with pictures of people you know on social media, or a list of names.



Sometimes the sextortionists will upload your video to third party website (YouTube, nudie site, etc) and tag you in the video on someone else's social media page. Speaking from experience: Youtube doesn't filter nudity automatically. I know, because I've taken down client videos originating from Youtube.



Don't want this to happen to you? Contact me now and make this horrible experience go away in as little as 3 days using my plan. Hallelujah!

If you are married or are dating, your significant other is prime target #1. This is pretty much universal. In this case, the scammers may call or text her phone number directly, or reach out to her on social media.



If you are married or are dating, your significant other is prime target #1. This is pretty much universal. In this case, the scammers may call or text her phone number directly, or reach out to her on social media.

In one case I worked on, a Police officer fell for this scam on Facebook. He reached out to me and together we devised a way to explain it to his wife and kids, plus limited his exposure to his workplace and friends. He profusely thanked me for my service.

The cyber blackmail criminals will also post your pictures or videos at work, especially if your workplace is tied to social media.



In one case I worked on, the client was fired from his job because they uploaded his video to a third-party site, then tagged him in it at work. I have proof that this happened and if you contact me, I will share it with you (with information redacted, of course).



Not sure how to deal with the potential fallout of being exposed at work or at school? I've already got this figured out using my plan. Contact me now. I will whisper the gospel in your ear!

They will upload your video to YouTube and other nudie sites, and then share it on social media.



In one case I worked on, this happened to a professional boxer in the UK. Not only did they follow through with this threat, but they also contacted his promoter and his trainer with the video. I can't make this stuff up. The good news is that the client was able to track the scammer's IP address using my plan. He then hired an international lawyer to prosecute the scammer.

They will threaten to contact your workplace or contact your employer / co-workers.



In one case I work on, the scammers constantly called the client's workplace non-stop at all hours of the day (during work hours) whenever the client stopped responding to the scammers text messages and demands.

They will contact your relatives in your city based on a reverse lookup on your phone number.



In one case I worked on, the client paid the scammers $1800, then demanded more. The client responded by telling the scammers he only gets paid once every 30 days. They contacted him again 30 days later - but this time he didn't respond. The scammers then text messaged everyone in his city with his last name (based on the reverse phone number lookup) and exposed him that way.

Not sure what to do? Want some more free advice?

About the author: Dennis Faas is the owner and operator of Infopackets.com. With over 30 years of computing experience, Dennis' areas of expertise are a broad range and include PC hardware, Microsoft Windows, Linux, network administration, and virtualization. Dennis holds a Bachelors degree in Computer Science (1999) and has authored 6 books on the topics of MS Windows and PC Security. If you like the advice you received on this page, please up-vote / Like this page and share it with friends. For technical support inquiries, Dennis can be reached via Live chat online this site using the Zopim Chat service (currently located at the bottom left of the screen); optionally, you can contact Dennis through the website contact form.