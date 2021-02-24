Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do

Infopackets Reader Peter T. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I have a friend who recently met someone on Facebook. What started out as simple flirting soon became a romantic relationship online, though they have never met in person. For sake of argument I'll refer to my friend as Bob and his romantic interest as Tina. In a moment of weakness, Bob sent a few pictures and a video of himself in a compromising way, and Tina is now blackmailing on Facebook. She is demanding a lump sum payment (in gift cards), or says she will send the compromising video to all of Bob's friends and family on Facebook. Being that you have one heck of a reputation if knowing all answers, you are the first person I thought of that may be able to help with this scam. Any thoughts? Bob's deadline to send the money is in the next few days, or the video goes live. Thanks for any help you can provide. "

My response:

This is a scam, also known as "revenge porn", or a "Facebook blackmail scam", or "online romance scam".

Here's how it works:

Either the victim receives a random SMS text on the cellular phone (usually from a USA phone number, where the perpetrator is pretending to be someone that innocently texted the wrong number), or the victim will receive a seemingly random friend request on Facebook. In the latter case, the Facebook profile is made to look attractive to bait as many people as possible.

If text messages are reciprocated and/or the friend request is accepted, scammers continue to bait the victim over the next few weeks. They will begin by saying that they are "lonely" and "looking for a good man", etc. As the online relationship continues, scammers will send an undressed image purportedly of themselves, then request that you do the same. Of course, once that's done, you're in hot water and scammers will make threats to blackmail you online Facebook.

Update 20210224: I'm getting a lot of emails from folks that have been blackmailed on Facebook. If you need help with this, contact me now using our online form and I will make them go away.

Are You Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do

Most of the time, scammers will ask for gift cards as way of payment for professing your love - usually in small amounts at first. Strange as it may seem, gift cards act as a global online currency (instead of cash or credit) because one you give out the PIN number, the cash amount can be immediately redeemed online using online forms. Sending gift cards this way is sort of like using Western Union - once you send the money, it's gone and there's no way to get the money back.

Once you pay the scammers, however, they will continue to ask for more.

Here's the kicker -

If you don't agree to pay up, scammers will threaten to post photos or videos of you in the buff online, in your neighborhood, to your wife, girlfriend, family members, and even post pictures of you in the buff all around your city. The best advice here is don't pay them at all . Instead, use this form to report any blackmail threats to Facebook.

Unfortunately, this form alone won't make the scammers go away - especially if they have pictures of videos to expose you.

Optional: Close your Facebook Account (with Caveats)

Yet another option is to close the Facebook account until things blow over.

Keep in mind that if the account is closed, it won't be possible to file a blackmail report. As such it is best to report the case immediately.

IMPORTANT: If the case is complex and you've been involved with multiple (10 or more) "romantic relationships" online that exposed your identity, you may want to reach out for help directly as this can be quite time consuming to fix and will be incredibly difficult to do if you close your Facebook account. When in doubt, contact me directly.

Additional Information

Here are some related articles from Facebook - updated February 24, 2021:

I hope that helps.

Feeling Overwhelmed? Not Sure What to Do? Need Help?

Since I've posted this article, I've received a lot of emails from folks asking for help. If you need help with this, contact me now using our online form and don't forget to leave your phone number. I will call you back as soon as possible. Because of the nature of the topic, I promise to be professional and discrete.

I have been dealing with online scammers now for 7 years and know exactly what to do.

--

