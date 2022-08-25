Google Bans User Over Image Stored on Phone

Google has closed the account of a user who sent a photograph of his son's inflamed groin to a doctor. It's sticking by the closure despite an obvious case of its automated systems mistakenly flagging the image as abusive material.

The account closure covers all Google services including the man's Gmail and his phone service which was provided by Google Fi. This was a disastrous combination as losing access to both emails and SMS messages to his phone number meant he couldn't get security codes to prove the ownership of many other online accounts.

The man, identified by the New York Times only as Mark, had taken the photo for a doctor to provide a remote consultation which led to a prescription for antibiotics. Google did not moderate the image in the context of the email, but rather because the photo was automatically backed up to his online Google Cloud account, the default setting for many Android phones.

Police Get Involved

A few days later Google disabled his account, saying the image constituted "a severe violation of the company's policies and might be illegal." It later flagged a video on Mark's phone. This was soon followed by a San Francisco police investigation that concluded he had done nothing illegal. (Source: nytimes.com)

The original flagging was done by an automated system that compares images with known abusive material. Amazingly, Google stuck by the decision despite carrying out a human review to check the original automated verdict.

Context Is Everything

The company told The Guardian that "We follow US law in defining what constitutes CSAM and use a combination of hash matching technology and artificial intelligence to identify it and remove it from our platforms." (Source: theguardian.com)

According to the writer of the New York Times article, who has seen the image in question, the problem is that without context, it does appear explicit. It may be impossible for either a computer or a person to make a judgment about the image without knowing the context and the motivations of the person who created and shared it.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you have any sympathy with Google in this case? Did you know it analyzed photos in Google Cloud for potential abuse? Should it have asked for context before refusing to reinstate the account?