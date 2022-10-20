You are hereHome › John Lister › Browser Promises to Tackle Cookie Consent Notices
Browser Promises to Tackle Cookie Consent Notices
"Privacy-focused" web browser Brave will block cookie consent banners that annoy some users. Its makers say the move will still protect users from unwanted tracking.
Cookie consent banners appear on many sites affected by a series of privacy laws, most notable Europe's General Data Protection Regulation. The laws require explicit, active consent from users to handle personal data, including through creating cookies that can track online activity.
To comply with such laws, sites will often put up a banner or pop-up window whenever somebody first visits a site, asking them to give or withhold permission for cookies. Critics say the laws backfire as such banners are often so annoying that users simply click to accept cookies without reading the details.
Banners Bypassed
Some browsers and browser extensions try to automatically respond to cookie banners, either by accepting cookies or using a "robot" to simulate the user rejecting all third-party cookies and those which track the user on other websites.
Brave says these don't always work as intended and can slow down interaction with a website or even leave people tracked when they didn't want to be. (Source: brave.com)
Instead, it says it's configured the browser to simply stop the banners appearing in the first place (even in an "invisible" fashion) and go straight to the website. This means the site never actually asks the user for consent to cookies, so the question of whether it respects the user's decision is irrelevant. (Source: bleepingcomputer.com)
Third-Party Block
Brave says the approach works alongside its default option to block third-party cookies, where one site tracks a user's activity on another site. Instead, it only allows first-party cookies where a site tracks information that enhances the user's experience such as automatically getting weather forecasts set to their local areas, or keeping items in a virtual shopping cart.
The theory is that as Brave is blocking third-party cookies anywhere, it's safe to completely bypass the process of the site asking for permission to issue such cookies.
What's Your Opinion?
How often do you see cookie consent banners? Do you read them and make a choice or simply click "accept" to get through to the site? How much attention to do you pay to cookies and other privacy or tracking issues?
Comments
Brave Move
I'm glad Brave is taking this action on consent banners. They are annoying as hell. I hope Firefox follows suit.
Excellent idea, now what we need is a stealth ad blocker!
What good is an ad blocker if the web site can detect it???????????????
Brave
I have a different take on Brave. I read only good stuff about the Brave browser and the Brave search engine for Firefox so I got it as my #2 browser after Firefox. I had previously tried out Vivaldi, Chrome, etc. but was never satisfied. After I settled on Brave, I was doing ok with it until I did a simple search (Neil Degrasse Tyson) and found EXTREMELY limited responses. Turned SafeSearch to "OFF" and same results. Used Firefox with DuckDuckGo - all results. Firefox with Google - all results. Brave again with the exact same very limited results so I deleted the Brave browser and the Brave search engine browser extension on Firefox.
I'm 75 and don't think I need to have my searches filtered - I really am capable of filtering out and making those decisions on my own.