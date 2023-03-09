Nokia Launches 'Repairable' Smartphone

Nokia has launched an Android phone specifically designed to be repairable by the user. The G22 handset was made in cooperation with spare parts and repair site iFixit.

Being unable to easily repair a handset (or even to get a third party expert to do it) has been one of the biggest frustrations for many phone owners. It often means having to replace an entire handset because a single component has failed, causing both financial and environmental damage.

While some manufacturers have made phones with easily replaceable components, they tend to be less well-known brands and carry a premium price.

The iFixit site tries to overcome this by selling spare parts and repair tools as well as providing guides for how to fix or replace components. It's fair to say different manufacturers have different attitudes to such services, with some deterring users by warning self-repairs will invalidate warranties.

Replaceable Display

Nokia says replaceable components on the G22 will include the display screen, the back cover, the battery and the charging port. It says users can either follow the iFixit guides or get an authorized service center to carry out the fix.

As well as the components, iFixit is selling a repair kit with tools including tweezers designed to avoid electrostatic charges, a magnetized screwdriver, tools for opening the handset and levering out components, and a suction handle for removing the screen. (Source: ifixit.com)

Perhaps surprisingly, the G22 is something of a budget device, costing the equivalent of US $180. It runs Android 12 (rather than the latest Android 13) and doesn't support 5G networks.

Available On Subscription Model

It appears the handset will initially be available in Europe and Australia, with the makers citing research that shows Western European phone users were particularly interested in repairing rather than replacing handsets wherever possible. (Source: independent.co.uk)

The handset will also be part of a Nokia program called "Circular" where users can pay a fixed monthly subscription price rather than buy a phone outright, with free replacements if the handset is damaged, stolen or lost. When users cancel their subscription (or change to another model) they return the handset and it will either be reused or recycled following secure data deletion.

What's Your Opinion?

Would you be more likely to buy a handset that was easily repairable? Would having such a phone for a major brand make a difference? Are you surprised this is being offered in a budget handset rather than a high-end model?