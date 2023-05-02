Amazon Seller Fined $600k for Review Manipulation

A company that manipulated Amazon listings to deceive customers has been fined $600,000. It's the first time the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has punished a business for "review hijacking."

The Bountiful Company sells a range of nutritional supplements. According to the FTC it listed more than 1,000 products on Amazon. (Source: ftc.gov)

One of the tactics it used took advantage of the way Amazon groups "variation" products. This is meant to cover situations such as an identical t-shirt that's available in multiple colors, or a medicine that's available in different size bottles.

The idea of the grouping is that key information for the different variations can be combined. For example, each page for a different color of the t-shirt could show the combined number of customer ratings and average ratings for all versions.

Bogus Connections

According to the FTC, The Bountiful Company abused this feature by falsely linking unconnected products as variations. It took poorly reviewed products and linked them to more successful and higher rated products. Done in the right combination, this meant both products would now appear to be popular and well rated.

Although the FTC used the phrase "review hijacking," the seller was actually piggybacking off its own products rather than taking credit for other rival products. It wasn't just the number of reviews and star ratings that were effectively manipulated by these tactics. In some cases, the less popular products were made to look as if they had been available for longer when they were actually new on the market.

"Best Seller" Baloney

The manipulation also meant some products were incorrectly labeled as "number one best sellers" or carried an "Amazon's Choice" badge. (Source: theinformation.com)

The Bountiful Company has now agreed to an FTC order under which it will no longer mislead customers in this way or falsely link products as "variations". It will also pay a financial penalty of $600,000.

