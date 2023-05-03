Google to Reveal Foldable Phone

Google is set to release its first foldable smartphone dubbed the "Pixel Fold" scheduled for May 10th.

According to reports, Google has been working on a foldable phone for years. The Pixel Fold is expected to take the form of a book-style foldable with two screens, resembling the squarish shape of Oppo's foldable phone, the Find N.

Pixel Fold: Camera

According to 9to5Google, the Pixel Fold will have two front-facing 8-megapixel lenses, one presumably on the cover and one for the interiors, as well as a 12-megapixel rear camera. The main sensor is expected to be a step down from the Pixel 6 series and will rival Samsung's top-of-the-line GN1 sensor from the main 50-megapixel camera of the Pixel 6 series. (Source: cnet.com)

Pixel Fold: Design

Rumors suggest the Google foldable phone will take the form of a book-style foldable with two screens. Initially, it was said the phone would resemble the taller and leaner design of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, which has an approximate aspect ratio of 22.5:18.

However, other reports suggest the opened-up Pixel Fold is more likely to resemble the squarish shape of Oppo's foldable phone, the Find N with 8.4:9 aspect ratio. The device is expected to be more natural to use as a regular phone when closed. (Source: 9to5google.com)

Pixel Fold: Operating System

The Pixel Fold will almost certainly come with Android 12L, which is a version of the Android operating system designed specifically for larger devices. Android 12L introduces new features such as an optimized taskbar for large screens and a new home screen layout. In addition, Android 12L will support more screen sizes and aspect ratios, which will be useful for foldable devices.

Pixel Fold: Hardware Specs

The Pixel Fold is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is the same processor used in the Pixel 6 series. (Source: 9to5google.com) The device is also expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In addition, the Pixel Fold is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, which will make for smoother scrolling and animations.

When closed, the Pixel Fold is believed to have an aspect ratio closer to 18:9. Sources suggest the cover display will measure 5.79 inches, while the inner display will measure 7.69 inches. (Source: howtoisolve.com)

CNBC reports suggest that the device will be pocket-sized and water-resistant. (Source: cnbc.com)

Pixel Fold: Battery Life

There's been no word yet on what kind of battery life we can expect from the Pixel Fold. However, based on the battery capacities of other foldable devices on the market, it's estimated that it will have approximately 4,400mAh batter based on the The Galaxy Z Fold 3 series.

Pixel Fold: Price

According to earlier reports, the Pixel Fold is expected to go on sale in June. The price of the phone is expected to be below $1,800, as Google is known for undercutting competitors in terms of price.

The phone is reported to be available in obsidian and chalk, and more recent reports suggest "carbon" and "porcelain" colors will be added.

The Google Pixel Fold is said to rival the Samsung Galaxy Fold series, and it is not the only company that is joining the foldable phone bandwagon. Apple is also planning to do the same, although it might not be until 2025.

Samsung, meanwhile, seems to be going full steam ahead with its foldable phones, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 launching in August 2022. Chinese phone makers like Huawei and Oppo have also continued to release their own foldables, such as the Mate X3 and the Find N2 Flip. (Source: cnet.com)