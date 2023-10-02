iPhone 15 Launch Marred with Overheating Complaints

Apple has acknowledged widespread complaints regarding overheating issues with the newly launched iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. These problems stem from a variety of factors, with a key contributor being a software glitch found in iOS 17 and a few apps.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Heats Up to 98F

Shortly after the iPhone 15 series hit the market, reports began to surface from users who experienced excessive heat or overheating with their new devices. Some users even found it uncomfortable to hold their phones, and there were instances of infrared thermometers registering temperatures exceeding 80 degrees Fahrenheit for their iPhones.

Tech reviewer Faruk Korkmaz posted a video demonstrating his iPhone 15 Pro Max reaching a temperature of 98 degrees within minutes of opening the Instagram app. He experienced the same issue with his iPhone 14 Pro Max running iOS 17.

Apple has clarified that the new phones' titanium frame and aluminum substructure are not responsible for the overheating problems and actually disperse heat more effectively than the stainless steel used in previous Pro models.

Software Updates to Fix Thermal Issues

Apple issued a statement to CNET, stating:

"We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected ... The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We're working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out." (Source: cnet.com)

Apple explained that recent updates to certain third-party apps on iOS 17, such as Instagram, Asphalt 9, and Uber, are overloading the A17 Pro chip's CPU, leading to elevated iPhone temperatures. The company is collaborating with third-party developers to implement fixes, and Instagram released an updated app version on September 27.

The release date for the iOS 17 bug-fixing software update is unknown at this time, but Apple has assured users that it will not negatively impact the iPhone's performance.

New USB-C Charger Not to Blame

Apple says that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are compatible with any USB-C adapter that complies with the USB-C standard, including USB Power Delivery. The iPhone is designed to regulate its own charging to a maximum of 27W, and using a 20W or higher charger may cause temporary warming of the device.

Apple's support page mentions that iPhones may feel warm during initial setup, restoration from a backup, or wireless charging, a common occurrence with previous iPhone models and Android phones.

How to Keep Your iPhone 15 Cool in the Interim

If you own an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max experiencing overheating, there are a few steps you can take:

Low Power Mode: Via the Control Center or the Battery section in the Settings app, enable Low Power Mode. This can help reduce background processes and limit power consumption, which may contribute to overheating.

Avoid Direct Sunlight: Don't leave your phone in direct sunlight or in hot environments for prolonged periods.

Manage Background Refresh: Review your apps' background refresh settings in the General section of the Settings app. Disable background refresh for apps that you suspect might be causing excessive heat due to overloading the CPU.

Charge Mindfully: When charging your iPhone, ensure you use a compatible USB-C adapter that complies with USB Power Delivery standards. Using a charger with a higher wattage may temporarily increase device temperature during charging.

App Updates: Keep an eye on updates for third-party apps, especially those mentioned in the report, like Instagram, Uber, and Asphalt 9. Make sure you install any updates that address performance or heating issues.

Contact Apple Support: If you continue to experience severe overheating problems despite following these steps, consider reaching out to Apple's customer support for guidance and assistance.

Remember that software updates are often the most effective way to address these types of issues, and Apple is actively working on resolving the identified bugs in iOS 17. In the meantime, users can take these precautions to make their iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max usage more comfortable and potentially reduce overheating occurrences.