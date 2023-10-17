YouTube Blocks Ad Blockers, Disables Playback

YouTube is trying to stop people who use ad blockers from watching its videos. It could spark a game of whack-a-mole, but it's still created a passionate debate.

Although YouTube appears to have been testing the tighter policy since June, it seems to have significantly increased the number of users affected in recent weeks. Users report seeing a message that reads:

Ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service. It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Video playback is blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the adblocker is disabled. Ads allow YouTube to be used by billions worldwide. You can go ad-free with YouTube Premium and creators can still get paid from your subscription.

Three Videos 'For Free'

"Allowlisted" is another term for whitelisting, where an ad blocker works on all sites except for those specifically exempted by the user. It's the opposite to blacklisting where it only blocks specified sites.

It definitely appears YouTube is still testing the idea as other users have shared screenshots showing they are allowed to watch three videos before they must disable an ad blocker. The messages also include a link for users to report they are in fact not using an ad blocker, suggesting YouTube's detection system may not be perfect.

Some users have already shared ways to bypass the new restrictions. It's also possible some ad blocker developers will try to find a way round.

That's not quite as simple as with some websites as the ads in question play before, during or after a video, rather than being displayed in a dedicated section of the page. The company behind one major ad blocker has already warned users may need to update settings twice a day to continue watching YouTube without ads.

Debate Rages

From YouTube's perspective, the issue is simple. Ads are what make YouTube financially viable, covering both running costs and royalties for video creators. It also offers ad-free viewing for $13.99 a month. (Source: businessinsider.com)

Some critics either simply refuse to watch ads or pay a fee on principle, while others argue that it's the sheer number of ads on YouTube to which they object, or that the ads are deceptive. Some have also argued they need to run adblockers to stop malicious ads, though "allowlisting" YouTube shouldn't be a problem in that case. (Source: cybernews.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Do you use an adblocker? If so, do you "allowlist" or whitelist sites you trust or support? Is YouTube making a smart move here, regardless of whether they are morally and legally in the right?