Google Suffers Shock Court Defeat

Google has lost a major court battle with respect to the way people pay for mobile app services. It's a surprise verdict as Apple prevailed in an extremely similar case against the same opponent.

Both cases involved antitrust cases brought by Epic Games, which makes the hugely popular game Fortnite. In both cases, Epic complained about the way Apple and Google take a cut of payments from app developers.

In this case, Epic said Google's cut of 30 percent for apps in the official Play Store was too high. It said Google was able to set the rate because of a lack of alternative routes to distribute Android apps.

Epic argued Google had broken competition laws by forcing developers who used the Play Store to also use Google's online billing services rather than handle payments themselves.

A jury unanimously found in Epic's favor after less than four hours of deliberation. The court will now decide next month on any damages and other "remedies" for Google's unlawful behavior. That could include ordering it to change the way it does business. Google has already said it will appeal the verdict. (Source: bloomberg.com)

Surprise Verdict

The result is certainly a surprise given the verdict in a near-identical case against Apple. That case went before a judge rather than a jury, with the judge ruling in Apple's favor on nine out of 10 counts. An appeal court upheld the verdict.

In the case, the only point on which Epic prevailed involved Apple banning Epic Games from mentioning in the app itself that users could pay for additional content (such as game upgrades) using methods other than Apple's payment processing. The judge ruled that went too far.

While the basic claims are the same in both cases, there's a strong argument that Google allows more competition than Apple for developers. While being in the Play Store is certainly a significant advantage for reaching users, developers can distribute Android apps in other ways. Apple effectively has complete control over which apps users can run on iPhones and iPads.

Appeals Will Follow

The comparison of the two cases means it's tough to rule out Google winning on appeal. If not, it could mean big changes in the way Android users can access apps. It could also mean Google winds up taking a smaller cut, meaning cheaper apps, bigger revenue for developers, or both.

It's also possible Epic may try to revive the Apple case in the Supreme Court and cite the Google verdict as a reason to change the outcome. (Source: theguardian.com)

