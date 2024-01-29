26 Billion User Records Compromised

A leak of around 26 billion user records has been labeled "the mother of all breaches." It's a major reminder of the downsides of reusing the same passwords on multiple sites.

The collection of records is not a single stolen database. Instead, it appears to be a massive compilation of databases that have either been leaked before or sold on the black market.

The database was spotted online by security researchers, likely a sign that whoever compiled it screwed up somewhere by mistakenly making it accessible. The researchers noted the database was extremely well indexed and organized.

The database takes up 12 terabytes of data. That would be a lot of data for videos and other large files, but it's a spectacularly large size for a database consisting of mostly text. Cybernews notes the 26 billion records compares to a similar "biggest leak ever" of 3.2 billion records just three years ago. (Source: cybernews.com)

Major Sites Affected

The researchers noted the database covers a wide range of sites. It includes at least 100 million user records from each of 20 different websites, including X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Adobe, MyFitnessPal and Canva. However, a huge number of smaller sites are also affected. (Source: computerweekly.com)

What's not clear is how many of the user records are still valid and how many have login details that have since changed.

Spam Avalanche Likely

However, anyone with access to the database (and sufficient computing resources) could certainly launch a credential stuffing attack.

This simply involves taking a list of username and passwords from one website and trying to login with them on another website, particularly one that may give access to more sensitive data such as an email or social media account. In theory, major websites should have technical measures to detect and stop multiple login attempts from a single source, but that's not always the case.

The other big risk is that the database includes a large number of email addresses that are likely largely genuine and active. Combining this with accompanying details such as people's names and the types of site they use could mean a torrent of targeted spam or more effective phishing attempts. That's where scammers try to trick people into providing login details and other personal data, for example by directing them to a bogus lookalike website.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you reuse passwords on more than one site?